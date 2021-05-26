Scottsboro City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes will be leaving the system to pursue other opportunities. He has announced his retirement from education effective Aug. 1.
Reyes has served as superintendent since 2017 and is proud of the progress made during his administration. He has had some tough decisions to make during his short time here, but says he always tried to use his head and his heart together to make wise decisions.
One of his goals was to make the system more financially solvent. The state requires school systems to maintain at least one month in reserve. There have been times when just getting to this point was a struggle. Reyes has helped the system build this up to 2.8 months in reserve.
“I am extremely happy about this,” he says. “Academically, we are in better shape than we have ever been.”
The Scottsboro City School System was ranked 24th out of 138 Alabama public school systems in the latest report by Niche. On the latest state report card, the system was ranked 27th which is the highest it has ever been. This shows that academic progress is being made. Both of these scores are impressive because it compares our system to all of the public school systems in the state.
One of the biggest and at times most controversial change made early in Reyes’s administration was the consolidation of the schools. He says this was labor intensive involving over a year of hard work and gathering of data. The closing of Brownwood Elementary School was not a decision made lightly, but one Reyes made for the betterment of the students. He actually attended that school as an elementary student.
“This was best for everyone as a whole,” explains Reyes. “Now we are one big family.”
He is proud of how this has worked out for both the students and teachers. He says everyone worked hard to make it work.
As school comes to an end in one of the most difficult years, Reyes says, “I am extremely proud of how we handled this year. I tried to remain thoughtful and calm in my decisions and look for good balances.”
“One thing people need to realize is that teachers have emotional needs that need to be meet during times like this,” he adds. “One big factor that got us through this year is that all stepped up to help execute the plan. I feel overwhelmingly that it was a success.”
Another things that concerns school systems is the loss of students each year. Typically, the city systems losses around 40 students each year. However, this last year only 22 were lost.
“I would say this past year was stable.” says Reyes regarding the student population. “One of the positive factors for the system is the number of out of district students that continue to want to attend our schools. That says we are offering a lot of good things.”
Reyes is willing to work with the board to make the transition from his administration to the next one as smoothly as possible. “I don’t want my presence to hinder progress.”
“The table is set for success,” he says. He feels he is leaving the system better than he found it. He is grateful for the opportunity he had to work with the teachers and students as well as administrators in this school system.
When Reyes first became the superintendent here, he planned to stay longer. However, things don’t always work out the way you want. He is only 49 years old, so he is quite young to be retiring. He feels this will afford him an opportunity to do some other things. He is not sure where the next step will take him, but he welcomes the chance to take a different look at life.
“I would not rule out a return to a leadership position,” he concludes.
However, first he wants to take some time to do things with his wife and family that he has not had time to do. He looks at this as a chance to step back, rewind, and look at what comes next.
“Being an administrator is both mentally and physically draining,” he says. During his 25 years in education, Reyes has spent 18 as an administrator.
Reyes says he and his family do plan to remain in the general area, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Scottsboro. He does not rule out opportunities that may present themselves in nearby Tennessee and Georgia as well as Northeast Alabama. He recently lost his dad, but his mom still lives in Scottsboro.
