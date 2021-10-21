The fullback in Scottsboro’s triple-option offense has to make an impact for the offense to be successful.
Keelan Alvarez did just that last Friday night.
The sophomore ran for 67 yards and a touchdown — the game-winning 6-yard score with 55 seconds remaining — and caught two passes for a 38 yards and a touchdown (a 36-yarder) during the Wildcats’ 27-26 Class 6A Region 7 win at Southside.
For his efforts, Alvarez has been named the Jackson County Sentinel Prep Football Honor Roll Player of the Week.
Other notable performances from Week 8 of the high school football season were:
Diego Holt, North Jackson — The sophomore ran for 120 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries on offense and totaled five tackles and a quarterback sack on defense during the Chiefs’ 27-9 win over St. John Paul II.
Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah — The junior recorded 10 tackles, including nine solo stops, and an interception during the Eagles’ 20-0 win over Section.
Barclay Butler, Scottsboro — The senior recorded three quarterback sacks and had eight quarterback hurries during the Wildcats’ win over Southside.
Landon Keller, NSM — The freshman completed 7 of 8 passes for 197 yards and four touchdowns during North Sand Mountain’s 39-6 win over Whitesburg Christian.
Jake Jones, Scottsboro — The freshman quarterback ran had a 42-yard touchdown run and completed 4-of-9 passes for 62 yards and a touchdown, as well as 17-yard completion to Everett Loveless on a fourth down play on the go-ahead touchdown drive late in the fourth of the Wildcats’ win over Southside.
Rhyan Barrett, Pisgah — The senior recorded 10 tackles (seven solo), two quarterback sacks and a fumble recovery during the Eagles’ win over Section.
Ray-Ray Sanders, North Jackson — The senior recorded nine tackles while forcing and recovering a fumble during the Chiefs’ win over St. John Paul II.
Jr. Walker, Section — The junior ran 13 times for 64 yards on offense and recorded five tackles on defense during Section’s 20-0 loss to Pisgah.
Justice Archer, Woodville — The senior had two rushing touchdowns during the Panthers’ 52-28 loss to Gaylesville.
Mason Holcomb, Pisgah — The sophomore was 5-of-12 passing for 116 yards and three touchdowns during the Eagles’ win over Section.
Caleb Lynch, Scottsboro — The senior had a 56-yard touchdown run and also completed a 25-yard pass to Kyle Wright to set up the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the Wildcats’ win over Southside.
Derek Bearden, NSM — The senior caught three passes for 89 yards and a touchdown on offense and returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown during the Bison’s 39-6 win over Whitesburg Christian.
Sam Dukes, Scottsboro — The senior recorded four tackles, including two quarterback sacks, five quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during the Wildcats’ win over Southside.
Gannon Jernigan, North Jackson — The senior recorded seven tackles, including one for a loss, during the Chiefs’ win over St. John Paul II.
Jacob Kirby, Pisgah — The sophomore caught a 490yard touchdown pass on offense and had five tackles, an interception and a pass break-up on defense during the Eagles’ win over Section.
Connor Sronvi, Section — The junior recorded eight tackles during the Lions’ 20-0 loss to Pisgah.
Lucas Steele, NSM — The junior recorded seven tackles, including three for a loss, during the Bison’s win over Whitesburg Christian.
Macklin Guess, North Jackson — The senior ran for 62 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries on offense while totaling eight tackles on defense during the Chiefs’ win over St. John Paul II.
Jathan Mays, Pisgah — The junior recorded six tackles and two fumble recoveries during the Eagles’ win over Section.
Sam Peek, Woodville — The sophomore had a rushing touchdown on offense and returned an interception for a touchdown on defense during the Panthers’ loss to Gaylesville.
Grant Smith, Pisgah — The sophomore recorded eight tackles (six solo) on defense and caught a 26-yard touchdown pass on offense during the Eagles’ 20-0 win over Section.
Blake Blevins, NSM — The junior returned the opening kickoff 64 yards for a touchdown and recorded two tackles on defense during the Bison’s win over Whitesburg Christian.
Dylan Pope, Section — The junior had eight tackles during the Lions’ loss to Pisgah.
Legion McCrary, Pisgah — The freshman ran for 58 yards and a caught a 23-yard touchdown pass during the Eagles’ win over Section.
Colton Carpenter, North Jackson — The junior recorded seven tackles, including one sack and one for a loss, during the Chiefs’ win over St. John Paul II.
