Members of the Jackson County Commission say they have been advised that an investigation is underway by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) involving an allegation of inappropriate surveillance of a county employee at the Jackson County Courthouse.
In a public statement Monday, the commissioners said they are taking the allegation very seriously and are providing full cooperation with the investigation.
“As part of the Courthouse Security Plan, after several serious incidents at the courthouse involving firearms, a number of surveillance cameras and sound systems were installed in public locations and common areas at the courthouse,” wrote the commissioners.
Commission members say neither they nor the courthouse security committee were aware of the placement of the particular camera involved in the present investigation. Commissioners say they first became aware of the location of the camera on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and took steps the same day to have the devise removed.
Jackson County Commission Vice-Chairman Jason Venable has called a special meeting for Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 3:30 p.m., in the commission board room to accept a resignation and related administrative matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.