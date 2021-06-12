Jackson County teams had a banner year on the high school softball field this spring, posting one state championship, two state-runner-up finishes and five teams reaching the regionals.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association took notice of that success, including 13 players and two coaches in its 2021 ASWA All-State Softball Teams, which was released today statewide.
Class 4A state champion North Jackson had four players recognized and 1A and 2A state runners-up Skyline and Pisgah had four each as well. Scottsboro, which reached the Class 6A North Regional, had one player selected.
Three individuals from Jackson County collected ASWA awards.
Pisgah senior and Duke signee Kennedy Barron was named the Class 2A Player of the Year after helping the Eagles go 37-11 and reach the state finals. Barron went 33-8 with 237 strikeouts over 200 innings pitched and a 2.10 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP (Walks plus hits per inning) in the circle while at the plate posting a .536 batting average and a .609 on-base percentage with 74 total hits, including 21 doubles, one triple and 11 home runs, and 72 RBIs.North Jackson’s Kevin Thompson was named the Class 4A Coach of the Year after directing the Chiefs to a 41-16-1 record and their first state championship while Skyline’s Slade Bellomy was named the Class 1A Coach of the Year after leading the Vikings to a 32-15-1 record and their first state softball finals appearance.
Class 1A
Skyline had one first-team all-state selection and three second-team selections.
Freshman pitcher Olivia Treece was a first-team pick after going 19-8 with two saves in the circle. She had 321 strikeouts in 172 innings pitched while posting a 3.46 ERA and 1.21 WHIP. She lost just one to Class 1A foes, and that was a winners bracket semifinal game to eventual state champion Brantley. Treece also batted .445 with a .516 on-base percentage, 57 hits, 17 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, 69 RBIs and 39 runs scored.
Senior shortstop Aidan Bellomy was a second-team selection as an infielder. Bellomy hit .385 with a .419 on-base percentage, 52 hits, 15 doubles, four triples, four home runs, 46 RBIs, 39 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.
Junior Outfielder Dacey Allen was a second-team pick as an outfielder after batting .348 with a .441 on-base percentage, 40 hits, 11 doubles, two triples, 18 RBIs and 22 runs scored.
Freshman catcher Jayla Ross was a second-team selection, batting .445 with an on-base percentage of .506, 61 hits, 17 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 35 RBIs and 60 runs scored.
Class 2A
Pisgah had three first-team all-state picks and one second-team selection.
Barron was a first-team selection at pitcher in addition to being named Class 2A Player of the Year. It was Barron’s fourth all-state selection during her career.
Junior outfielder Molly Heard was a first-team all-state selection as an outfielder. Heard, who was also first-team all-state in basketball, batted .467 with an on-base percentage of .548, 70 hits, 22 doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 57 RBIs, 49 runs scored and 23 stolen bases. Fellow junior outfielder Lila Kate Wheeler was also a first-team selection, hitting .459 with an on-base percentage of .522, 74 hits, 17 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 38 RBIs, 64 runs scored and 42 stolen bases. Eight-grade shortstop Madeline Flammia was selected as a second-team infielder after batting .435 with a .508 on-base percentage, 70 hits, 23 doubles, eight home runs, 45 RBIs, 65 runs scored and 15 stolen bases
Class 4A
State champion North Jackson had three first-team selections in senior pitcher Hadley Burnette, senior outfielder Chloe Chisenall and sophomore designated hitter Peyton Hill while junior outfielder Ja’Khia Hutchins was an honorable mention.
Burnette went 31-8 in the circle — the Cleveland State signee had five wins in the state tournament — with 174 strikeouts in 228 innings pitched with a 1.81 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP. Chisenall, the state tournament MVP, batted .375 with a .433 on-base percentage, 60 hits, 14 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, 45 RBIs, 55 runs scored and 23 stolen bases.
Hill, the Chiefs’ starting shortstop, batted .321 with a .404 on-base percentage, 50 hits, seven doubles, one triple, 15 home runs, 44 RBIs, 44 runs scored and 10 stolen bases. Hutchins hit .373 with a .439 on-base percentage, 63 hits, 15 doubles, eight triples, seven home runs, 36 RBIs, 50 runs scored and 51 stolen bases.
Class 6A
Scottsboro junior Lexie Bennett was selected Class 6A second-team all-state an outfielder.
It’s the third time Bennett has received the honor, the previous two times coming in 5A following the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Bennett, who was recently selected to play in the 2021 North-South All-Star Series, closed out her 2021 season with a .491 batting average and a .539 on-base percentage. She collected 53 hits (five triples, one double and one home run), scored 38 runs, stole 40 bases and drove in 15 runs while helping Scottsboro go 24-15-1 and win the Class 6A Area 15 Tournament championship.
2021 ASWA SOFTBALL ALL-STATE TEAM
CLASS 7A
First team
P: Alea Johnson, Fairhope, Jr.
P: Annabelle Widra, Spain Park, Sr.
P: Hannah Pitts, Auburn, Sr.
P: Emmah Rolfe, Bob Jones, Jr.
C: Aubrie Lisenby, Bob Jones, Sr.
IF: Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville, So.
IF: Jenna Lord, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.
IF: Lydia Coleman, Spain Park, Sr.
IF: Natalie Turner, Dothan, Sr.
OF: Kristen White, Central-Phenix City, Jr.
OF: Bella Wiggins, Fairhope, Sr.
OF: Anyce Harvey, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.
DH: Katie Schuler, Huntsville, Fr.
DH: Zahria Jones, Sparkman, Sr.
UT: Collier Peaden, Dothan, Sr.
UT: Crystal Maze, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.
Second team
P: Megan Shurtz, Bob Jones, Sr.
P: Nicole Turner, Dothan, Sr.
P: Sara Phillips, Hewitt-Trussville, Fr.
P: Brookelyn Cannon, Hoover, Sr.
C: Campbell Hecklinksi, Hoover, Jr.
IF: Bella Cabral, Fairhope, So.
IF: Ryley Harrison, Fairhope, So.
IF: Kenley Hilleary, Austin, Jr.
IF: Emily Mizelle, Baker, So.
OF: Charlotte Herron, Bob Jones, Fr.
OF: Dawn Autry, Oak Mountain, Sr.
OF: Jenna Williams, Thompson, Jr.
DH: Bria Allen, Central-Phenix City, Fr.
DH: Ella Pate, Thompson, Jr.
UT: Jayden Sawyer, Theodore, So.
UT: Mariami Hubbard, Huntsville, Fr.
Honorable mention
P: Katie Bracken, Austin, Jr.
P: Eleanor DeBlock, Thompson, Jr.
C: Harmoney Strong, Theodore, Jr.
C: Gwynnie Hornibrook, Vestavia Hills, Sr.
IF: Cassie Reasner, Sparkman, So.
IF: Bella Myers, Huntsville, Fr.
OF: Georgia Lessman, Enterprise, So.
OF: Madelyn Eiland, Mary Montgomery, Sr.
DH: Jasmine Crain-Walker, Tuscaloosa County, Sr.
DH: Laney Williams, Thompson, Fr.
UT: Riley Tyree, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr.
UT: Elaina Collins, Albertville, Jr.
Player of the Year
Annabelle Widra, Spain Park
Pitcher of the Year
Alea Johnson, Fairhope
Hitter of the Year
Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville
Coach of the Year
Taylor Burt, Hewitt-Trussville
CLASS 6A
First team
P: Emily Simon, Athens, Jr.
P: McKenzie Newcomb, Hazel Green, Sr.
P: Camryn Bailey, Helena, Jr.
P: Ainsley Lambert, Spanish Fort, Sr.
C: Sarah Beth Brake, Gardendale, Sr.
IF: Marlie Giles, Chilton County, Jr.
IF: Karsi Lentz, Hartselle, Jr.
IF: Ellie Derrick, Oxford, Sr.
IF: Morgan Stiles, Athens, Fr.
OF: Larissa Preuitt, Hartselle, Jr.
OF: Takya Garrett, Oxford, Sr.
OF: Mckenzie Brown, Springville, Sr.
DH: Macey Herren, Southside-Gadsden, Jr.
DH: Brianna Copeland, Pelham, Sr.
UT: Chalea Clemmons, Cullman, So.
UT: Hannah Buffington, Fort Payne, Sr.
Second team
P: Reagan Cornelius, Springville, Sr.
P: Alivia Wilken, Buckhorn, Sr.
P: Madison Murphy, Decatur, Jr.
P: Matti Morrow, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Sr.
C: Jada Henderson, Hartselle, Sr.
IF: Blakelyn Austin, Muscle Shoals, Fr.
IF: Kaitlyn Smithey, Buckhorn, Sr.
IF: Ashlynn Campbell, Wetumpka, So.
IF: Makalyn Kyser, Springville, Jr.
OF: Lexie Bennett, Scottsboro, Jr.
OF: Caroline Cartron, Hazel Green, jr
OF: Mya Holt, Wetumpka, Fr.
DH: Evi Edwards, Pell City, Jr.
DH: Tatum Bartlett, Springville, Sr.
UT: Tyler Erwin, Chelsea, Sr.
UT: Tia Titi, Oxford, Fr.
Honorable mention
P: Katie Simon, Athens, Jr.
P: McKay Yountz, Opelika, So.
C: Anna Carder, Athens, Jr.
C: Macey Pierce, Chilton County, 8th
IF: Kaelyn Jones, Hartselle, Fr.
IF: Alyssa Hastings, Buckhorn, So.
OF: Jakaria Byrd, Homewood, Sr.
OF: Brooke Nash, Mortimer Jordan, Sr.
DH: Carleigh Bowden, Saraland, Sr.
DH: Linzie Wilson, Muscle Shoals, Jr.
UT: Sophia Gant, Gardendale, Fr.
UT: Raegan Wall, Hazel Green, Fr.
Player of the Year
McKenzie Newcomb, Hazel Green
Pitcher of the Year
Ainsley Lambert, Spanish Fort
Hitter of the Year
Sarah Beth Brake, Gardendale
Coach of the Year
Shawn Maze, Mortimer Jordan
CLASS 5A
First team
P: Rylee Gattis, Alexandria, Jr.
P: Rycca Hinton, Faith Academy, Sr.
P: Ella Singletary, Ardmore, So.
P: Katelin Booker, Satsuma, Sr.
C: Lexi Love, Tallassee, Sr.
IF: Gabby Stagner, Faith Academy, Sr.
IF: Lindsey Smith, Hayden, Sr.
IF: Kinsey Smith, Lincoln, Sr.
IF: Ashley Phillips, Alexandria, Jr.
OF: Jaden Goodwin, Corner, Sr.
OF: Chloe Baynes, Tallassee, Jr.
OF: Sydnee Reaves, Central-Clay County, Jr.
DH: Mackenzie Cain, Charles Henderson, Jr.
DH: Paci Clark, Shelby County, So.
UT: Carlie Wilkins, West Point, Jr.
UT: Macey Ogle, John Carroll, Jr.
Second team
P: Olivia Cummings, Corner, So.
P: Ashton Moorer, Demopolis, Fr.
P: Bronwyn Borden, Brewer, So.
P: Aubrey Allen, Elmore County, Jr.
C: Raegan Clem, Ardmore, Sr.
IF: Becca Benton, Hayden, Jr.
IF: Ashlynn Stewart, Satsuma, Sr.
IF: Honor Slayback, Rehobeth, Sr.
IF: Gabbie York, Brewbaker Tech, So.
OF: Bo Riley, Ardmore, Jr.
OF: Romona McLeod, Brewbaker Tech, Sr.
OF: Madison Stewart, Charles Henderson, Jr.
DH: Emily Moncus, Lincoln, So.
DH: Rylie Grisham, East Limestone, Sr.
UT: Kyndall Bailey, Ramsay, Sr.
UT: Miah Simmons, Hayden, So.
Honorable mention
P: Maggie Mitchell, Marbury, Sr.
P: Taniyah Brown, Brewbaker Tech, So.
C: Charlotte Phillips, John Carroll, Jr.
C: Madilyn Sheffield, Satsuma, Sr.
IF: Belle Haynes, Tallassee, Jr.
IF: Adelyn Ellis, Sardis, Sr.
OF: Harlee Vincent, Sardis, Sr.
OF: Mallory Ogle, John Carroll, Fr.
DH: Carmen Terry, Moody, Sr.
DH: Kensley Wesley, Shelby County, Jr.
UT: Brooklyn Henderson, Central-Clay, Sr.
UT: Kadie Grace Cooper, UMS-Wright, Sr.
Player of the Year
Rylee Gattis, Alexandria
Pitcher of the Year
Rylee Gattis, Alexandria
Hitter of the Year
Lindsey Smith, Hayden
Coach of the Year
BJ Darawich, Satsuma
CLASS 4A
First team
P: Hannah Price, Rogers, Jr.
P: Jayci Boozer, Cleburne County, Jr.
P: Sydney Simpson, Etowah, So.
P: Hadley Burnette, North Jackson, Sr.
C: Gracie Suggs, Dale County, Jr.
IF: Mya Clark, Madison Academy, So.
IF: Jenna Madison, Curry, Fr.
IF: Alanna Aiken, Montgomery Catholic, Sr.
IF: Abbi Martin, Etowah, Jr.
OF: Haley Ingram, Alabama Christian, Sr.
OF: Kylee Trotter, Curry, Jr.
OF: Chloe Chisenall, North Jackson, Sr.
DH: Ellie Partrick, Brooks, Fr.
DH: Peyton Hill, North Jackson, So.
UT: Becca Leigh Chadwick, Northside, So.
UT: Callie Richardson, White Plains, 8th
Second team
P: Alana Loyd, Cherokee County, Sr.
P: Abby Lindsey, West Morgan, Fr.
P: Caitlin Russell, LAMP, Jr.
P: Paityn Holder, Madison County, Sr.
C: Reagan Walter, Priceville, Sr.
IF: Mackenzie Meadows, Madison Academy, Jr.
IF: Linley Tubbs, Curry, Jr.
IF: Abigail Garrison, Priceville, Sr.
IF: Makaley Boswell, Geneva, So.
OF: Hannah Miles, American Christian, Jr.
OF: Kinley Pate, Northside, Jr.
OF: Alayna Key, Curry, Jr.
DH: Hailie Moody, Haleyville, Sr.
DH: Rose Costanza, Alabama Christian, Sr.
UT: Taylor Clegg, Gordo, Sr.
UT: Allie Tryon, Montevallo, Jr.
Honorable mention
P: Alena Howse, Curry, Fr.
P: Savannah Money, Ashford, So.
C: Lily Stone, Northside, Jr.
C: Hally Bennett, Etowah, Sr.
IF: Lily Ponder, White Plains, Sr.
IF: Blair Darby, Munford, So.
OF: Karly Jones, Rogers, Sr.
OF: Ja'Khia Htuchins, North Jackson, Jr.
DH: Emily Ahonen, Rogers, Jr.
DH: Lexi Dobbins, Hamilton, Jr.
UT: Karley Hill, Wilson, So.
UT: Shelby Allen, Dale County, Sr.
Player of the Year
Jayci Boozer, Cleburne County
Pitcher of the Year
Hannah Price, Rogers
Hitter of the Year
Mya Clark, Madison Academy
Coach of the Year
Kevin Thompson, North Jackson
CLASS 3A
First team
P: Lily Boswell, Plainview, So.
P: Leah Patterson, Pleasant Valley, Sr.
P: Landyn McAnnally, Prattville Christian, Sr.
P: Blayne Godfrey, Danville, Fr.
C: Sarah Williams, Prattville Christian, So.
IF: Elaine Puckett, Plainview, Sr.
IF: Tessa Word, Plainview, Jr.
IF: Jalia Lassiter, Flomaton, Jr.
IF: Jaysoni Beachum, Houston Academy, So.
OF: Alyssa Harwell, Elkmont, Jr.
OF: Edy Gavin, Mobile Christian, So.
OF: Jersee Carter, Prattville Christian, Jr.
DH: Ashton White, Wicksburg, Jr.
DH: Alexis Milanowski, Houston Academy, Jr.
UT: Savannah Smith, Piedmont, Fr.
UT: Brilee Miller, Elkmont, Sr.
Second team
P: Tori Taylor, Mobile Christian, So.
P: Braya Hodges, Opp, Fr.
P: Kennath Beth Lacy, Winfield, 8th
P: Katie Morris, Beulah, Jr.
C: Ansleigh Smith, Houston Academy, Fr.
IF: Grace Epperson, Piedmont, Sr.
IF: Caroline Brannon, Collinsville, Sr.
IF: Brandy Phillips, Beulah, So.
IF: Bailey Harris, Pleasant Valley, Sr.
OF: Macy Baxter, Mobile Christian, Sr.
OF: Riley Sweeney, Prattville Christian, Sr.
OF: Halle Brown, Plainview, Sr.
DH: Madyson Cromer, Pleasant Valley, Fr.
DH: Sophia Wills, Collinsville, So.
UT: Zoe Veres, Dadeville, Sr.
UT: Mattie Havas, Houston Academy, Sr.
Honorable mention
P: Cieara Baker, Slocomb, Fr.
C: Reese Franklin, Piedmont, Sr.
C: Abi Bunt, Glencoe, Fr.
IF: Isabella Studdard, Reeltown, Jr.
IF: Anna Kate Crumpton, Winfield, Sr.
OF: Hailey Hanners, Glencoe, So.
OF: Amaya Womack, Opp, Fr.
DH: Karlee Kimbrough, Colbert Heights, Sr.
DH: Linda Hill, Trinity, Sr.
UT: Kenadie Lee, Sylvania, Sr.
UT: Kennedy Burnette, Childersburg, So.
Player of the Year
Tessa Word, Plainview
Pitcher of the Year
Landyn McAnnally, Prattville Christian
Hitter of the Year
Jaysoni Beachum, Houston Academy
Coach of the Year
Stan Pepper, Beulah
CLASS 2A
First team
P: Morgan Ferguson, G.W. Long, Sr.
P: Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.
P: Kennedy Barron, Pisgah, Sr.
P: Bailie Hall, Sumiton Christian, Sr.
C: Marisa West, Leroy, Jr.
IF: Talee Sims, Randolph County, Fr.
IF: Kristin Wilson, Isabella, Jr.
IF: Teagan Revette, Orange Beach, 7th
IF: Sydnee Fitzgerald, Falkville, Sr.
OF: Jessie Baughan, Sumiton Christian, Sr.
OF: Molly Heard, Pisgah, Jr.
OF: Lila Kate Wheeler, Pisgah, Jr.
DH: Mary Smith, Lexington, Sr.
DH: Jadyn Foster, Sand Rock, So.
UT: Gracie Ashley, Sumiton Christian, Sr.
UT: Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton, So.
Second team
P: Hannah Payne, Locust Fork, Sr.
P: Lila Blackburn, Red Bay, Sr.
P: Abbey Steward, Spring Garden, Jr.
P: Justine Henderson, Orange Beach, 8th
C: Ava Hodo, Orange Beach, 7th
IF: Neely Welsh, Spring Garden, Jr.
IF: Brantlee Wortham, Randolph County, Fr.
IF: Katelyn St. Clair, Sand Rock, Fr.
IF: Madeline Flammia, Pisgah, 8th
OF: Maggie Hester, Sand Rock, Sr.
OF: Avery Steward, Spring Garden, 8th
OF: Ally Whitehead, G.W. Long, Fr.
DH: Maddie McCrary, Sumiton Christian, 8th
DH: Anna Kate Voce, Cold Springs, Sr.
UT: Kameryn Scales, Falkville, Sr.
UT: Laura Leigh Wheeler, Sulligent, Jr.
Honorable mention
P: Makinely Turner, Thorsby, Fr.
P: Maddy Walker, Vincent, Sr.
C: Makenna Long, G.W. Long, Jr.
C: Emma Kate Wright, Mars Hill Bible, So.
IF: Daigle Wilson, Orange Beach, 8th
IF: Savannah Neely, Locust Fork, Sr.
OF: Sydney Vann, Lamar County, So.
OF: Payton Canady, West End, Jr.
DH: Anna Grace Luker, Addison, Jr.
DH: Campbell Newell, Leroy, So.
UT: Lindsey Burnett, Thorsby, Jr.
UT: EllaGrace Hood, Sand Rock, So.
Player of the Year
Kennedy Barron, Pisgah
Pitcher of the Year
Morgan Ferguson, G.W. Long
Hitter of the Year
Jessie Baughan, Sumiton Christian
Coach of the Year
Shane Alexander, Orange Beach
CLASS 1A
First team
P: Kaylee Navarre, Brantley, So.
P: Ashley Maddox, Appalachian, Jr.
P: Emma Dempsey, Belgreen, Sr.
P: Olivia Treece, Skyline, Fr.
C: Campbell Grace Adams, Ragland, So.
IF: Kayden Dunn, Brantley, Jr.
IF: Nealy McManus, South Lamar, Jr.
IF: Jordan Henderson, Appalachian, Sr.
IF: Reagan Tisdale, Millry, Sr.
OF: Addison Campbell, Ragland, So.
OF: Samantha Day-Jones, Ragland, Jr.
OF: Jennah Glass, Sweet Water, Sr.
DH: Ainsley Watts, Brantley, So.
DH: Emily Hubbard, Decatur Heritage, Sr.
UT: Madalyn Scott, Covenant Christian, Sr.
UT: Alyssa Faircloth, Holy Spirit, So.
Second team
P: Lana Atkins, South Lamar, Jr.
P: Megan Roe, Sweet water, Jr.
P: Cana Vining, Athens Bible, So.
P: Kyla Edmonson, Berry, Jr.
C: Jayla Ross, Skyline, Fr.
IF: Aidan Bellomy, Skyline, Sr.
IF: Mattie Payne, Cedar Bluff, So.
IF: Campbell Hawthorne, Brantley, So.
IF: Taylor Woodard, Appalachian, Sr.
OF: Elaina Russell, Holy Spirit, Jr.
OF: Dacey Allen, Skyline, Jr.
OF: Elleigh Layton, Brantley, Sr.
DH: Sheonte' Barginere, Brantley, Jr.
DH: Caitlyn Gant, Millry, Sr.
UT: Kiley Duncan, South Lamar, So.
UT: Ava Whitmire, Lindsay Lane, Sr.
Honorable mention
C: Claire Laubenthal, Holy Spirit, Jr.
C: Allie Taylor, Berry, Sr.
IF: Elizabeth Cross, Red Level, So.
IF: Erin Culp, Marion County, Jr.
OF: Kyleigh Hollinger, South Lamar, Jr.
OF: Kelsey Wilson, Belgreen, Sr.
Player of the Year
Kayden Dunn, Brantley
Pitcher of the Year
Kaylee Navarre, Brantley
Hitter of the Year
Kayden Dunn, Brantley
Coach of the Year
Slade Bellomy, Skyline
AISA
First team
P: Chloe Mitcham, Chambers Academy, Jr.
P: Avery Harrell, Clarke Prep, Jr.
P: Ariana Pinder, Glenwood, Jr.
P: Mallory Sluder, Southern Academy, So.
C: Grace Davis, Clarke Prep, So.
IF: Hailey Hamrick, Bessemer Academy, Sr.
IF: Mckayla Foster, Chambers Academy, Fr.
IF: Gaddy Utsey, Patrician, Jr.
IF: Trinity Wilkerson, Southern Academy, Jr.
OF: Faith Wheat, Edgewood, Sr.
OF: Amity White, Pike Liberal Arts, So.
OF: Augusta Arnold, Southern Academy, Sr.
DH: Erin Babineaux, Bessemer Academy, Sr.
DH: Devyn DeBardlebaden, Macon-East, Sr.
UT: Abby Henderson, Crenshaw Christian, So.
UT: Taylor McKinney, Macon-East, Sr.
Second team
P: Gabbie Causey, Abbeville Christian, So.
P: Laura Willingham, Bessemer Academy, Sr.
P: Lily Jones, Jackson Academy, So.
P: Grace Lucas, South Choctaw Academy, Sr.
C: Alexis Coker, Hooper, Jr.
IF: Lauren Coaker, Jackson Academy, So.
IF: Jayden Green, Lakeside, So.
IF: Sidney Lee, Lee-Scott, Sr.
IF: Morgan Bundy, Pike Liberal Arts, Sr.
OF: Jordan Barnes, Autauga Academy, Sr.
OF: Sydney Colburn, Bessemer Academy, Sr.
OF: Simone Gillispie, Glenwood, So.
DH: Cassidy Van Winkle, Clarke Prep, Sr.
DH: Haylee Brown, Edgewood, Sr.
UT: Asia Brown, Hooper, Sr.
UT: Lindsey Brown, Edgewood, Fr.
Honorable mention
P: Harleigh Anderson, Edgewood, Sr.
C: LeahBeth Stewart, Southern Academy, Jr.
IF: Bri Short, Bessemer Academy, Sr.
IF: Emma Kate Williams, South Choctaw Academy, Jr.
OF: Emmaline Hartzog, Abbeville Christian, 8th
DH: Hannah Buchan, Lakeside, So.
DH: Olivia Shadburn, Monroe Academy, Sr.
UT: Emma Price, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr.
UT: Ava Farmer, Autauga Academy, 8th
Player of the year
Mallory Sluder, Southern Academy
Pitcher of the year
Mallory Sluder, Southern Academy
Hitter of the year
Taylor McKinney, Macon-East
Coach of the year
Mitchell Turberville, Monroe Academy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.