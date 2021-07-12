Alabama Highway 40 will be closed to motorists this weekend for pipe replacement.
Seth Burkett, north region public information officer for Alabama Department of Transportation, said the closure, between Alabama Highway 35 and County Road 18, will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 16.
“The road is anticipated to reopen by 6 a.m. on Monday, July 19,” said Burkett.
Motorists must use alternate routes. The detour for eastbound traffic is Highway 35 southbound to Highway 71 northbound to Highway 40.
The detour for westbound traffic is Highway 71 southbound to Highway 35 northbound. Commercial traffic must use official detour routes.
“Message boards are in place to alert motorists of the upcoming closure,” said Burkett, adding to check algotraffic.com for updates.
Carcel and G is the contractor on the $187,359 emergency repair project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.