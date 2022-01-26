Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips said fishermen found a floating body in the river Tuesday morning.
Phillips said the body was located near Jones Cove, near the bridge in Scottsboro.
“There are no obvious signs of foul play,” said Phillips, who said his office was notified around 8:30 a.m.
Phillips said identification was found on the body.
“It appears it was a Chattanooga, Tennessee male, around 40 years old, who had been missing since Jan. 1,” he said.
The sheriff added that the body has been sent for an autopsy.
“Our investigation team is working with investigators in Chattanooga,” said Phillips.
A name wasn’t released Tuesday pending notification of the family.
