Jackson County authorities are investigating an apparent homicide in Hollywood Monday.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said authorities got a call of an incident on County Road 36,
"When we got there, the suspect would not come out," said Harnen. "We used gas, but he still would not come out."
Authorities wound up going inside the residence, where a female was found deceased. The suspect, a male, was taken into custody, Harnen said.
