Authorities are searching for Jacob Tyler Thompson, accused of killing his father Monday evening in Stevenson.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said members of the sheriff’s office, Stevenson Police Department and Hollywood Police Department responded to a 911 call of a shooting on County Road 147.
Upon arrival, deputies and officers located the victim, Jack Edward Thompson, 54 of Stevenson, lying on the front porch, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
Harnen said information was developed that the victim’s son, Jacob Thompson, shot the victim and fled the scene.
Jacob Thompson is described as a white male, 6’2, approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
“The suspect was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt with a skull emblem,” said Harnen. “He is considered armed and dangerous and is
possibly still in possession of a weapon.”
Harnen added that Jacob Thompson has connections in Stevenson, Bridgeport and Jasper, Tennessee.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Jacob Thompson should contact the sheriff’s office at 256-574-2610 or your local law enforcement agency.
“The public should not attempt to engage this suspect,” said Harnen.
