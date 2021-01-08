The seedings have been set for the 2021 Jackson County Basketball Tournament.
Defending varsity division champions the Pisgah girls and North Sand Mountain boys are the top seeds.
The tournament will have a different look this year due to COVID-19 protocols. In the varsity and junior varsity division, quarterfinal and semifinal games will played on the campus of the higher seeded team until the championship round, which will be held at North Jackson High School.
“I hate it’s not like normal,” said Section High School Principal Doug Haynes, “but I think we got something that will work and let (the kids) play.”
Because of COVID-19 protocols limiting fan attendance, playing tournament games at various sites allows more fans to attend those games. It was Section’s turn in the hosting rotation this season, but instead, the school will host the 2022 tournament.
In the varsity girls division, six-time defending county champion Pisgah is the No. 1 seed followed by second-seeded Skyline, third-seeded North Jackson, fourth-seeded Woodville, fifth-seeded Section and sixth-seeded NSM.
In the varsity boys division, defending champion NSM is the No. 1 seed followed by second-seeded Section, third-seeded Skyline, fourth-seeded Woodville, fifth-seeded North Jackson and sixth-seeded Pisgah.
The compete tournament schedule for the varsity girls and boys, junior varsity girls and boys, freshmen boys and junior high girls and boys divisions are:
VARSITY GIRLS
Jan. 18
Quarterfinals
› NSM at North Jackson, 6:15 p.m.
› Section at Woodville, 6:15 p.m.
Jan. 21
Semifinals
› Woodville/Section winner at Pisgah, 6:30 p.m.
› NSM/North Jackson winner at Skyline, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 23
› Championship Game at North Jackson, 6 p.m.
VARSITY BOYS
Jan. 19
Quarterfinals
› Pisgah at Skyline, 6 p.m.
› North Jackson at Woodville, 6 p.m.
Jan. 22
Semifinals
› Woodville/North Jackson winner at NSM*
› Skyline/Pisgah winner at Section*
* — Game times to be announced on Wdnesday, Jan. 20
Jan. 23
› Championship Game at North Jackson, 7:30 p.m.
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS
Jan. 18
Quarterfinals
› NSM vs. Section at Pisgah, 10:30 a.m.
Jan. 21
Semifinals
› NSM/Section winner at Pisgah, 5 p.m.
› North Jackson at Skyline, 5 p.m.
Jan. 23
› Championship Game at North Jackson, 1 p.m.
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
Jan. 18
Quarterfinals
› Skyline at Woodville, 5 p.m.
› Pisgah at NSM, 6:30 p.m.
Semifinals
› NSM/Pisgah winner at North Jackson*
› Woodville/Skyline winner at Section*
* — Game dates and times to be announced Jan. 20
Jan. 23
› Championship Game at North Jackson, 2:30 p.m.
FRESHMAN BOYS
Jan. 15
Championship Game at NSM
› Section vs. North Jackson, 1:15 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS
» All games at Pisgah
Jan. 18
Semifinals
› Pisgah vs. Stevenson (Ellison Gym), noon
› NSM vs. Bridgeport (Cooley Gym), noon
› Championship Game (Ellison Gym), 2 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS
› All games at NSM
Jan. 15
Quarterfinals
› Stevenson vs. Bridgeport (Old Gym), noon
› Section vs. Woodville (New Gym), noon
Jan. 18
Semifinals
› NSM vs. Stevenson/Bridgeport winner, 3:30 p.m.
› Pisgah vs. Section/Woodville winner, 4:45 p.m.
› Championship Game, 7:15 p.m.
