Several court proceedings in Jackson County will be suspended over the next 30 days, per an order by the Alabama Supreme Court.
The order comes following President Trump declaring a national emergency and Gov. Kay Ivey declaring a state of emergency amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The order includes in-person proceedings in all state and local courts in Alabama including, but not limited to, proceedings in the circuit court, district court (including cases on the small claims docket), juvenile court, municipal court, probate court and appellate courts.
The suspension lasts from Monday, March 16 until April 16, subject to several exceptions.
Exceptions include:
• Proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights of criminal defendants, including bond- related matters and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals.
• Civil and criminal jury trials that are in progress as of March 13, 2020.
• Proceedings related to protection from abuse.
• Proceedings related to emergency child custody and protection orders.
• Department of Human Resources emergency matters related to child protection.
• Proceedings related to petitions for temporary injunctive relief.
• Proceedings related to emergency mental health orders.
• Proceedings related to emergency protection of elderly or vulnerable persons.
• Proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
• Any emergent proceeding as needed by law enforcement.
• Other exceptions as approved by the Chief Justice.
