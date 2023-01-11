Conley Rogers
Pisgah High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is active in school clubs, an honor student, and already has plans for his future following graduation. Conley Rogers is a senior at Pisgah High School.
Conley ranks sixth in his class with a 4.0 GPA. He is a member of the Beta Club and vice president of his senior class.
This busy young man is also active in FFA (Future Farmers of America), FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America), and was elected Mr. FCCLA.
He is also a member of the Math, History, and Spanish Teams, Junior Honor Guard, and on the yearbook staff.
Conley is a member of MuAlpha Theta, a math honor society, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and Sigma Kappa Delta, an English Honor Society.
In addition to keeping up his grades and participating in many clubs, this young man is also an athlete. Conley is a member of the varsity baseball team.
Science is Conley’s favorite school subject. He says science answers the question ‘why?’
Conley placed third in math at the State Beta Convention. He was also in the individual top ten for the past two years as a member of the Math Team.
His Math Team also placed in the top three in the county for the past two years.
This top student is a dual enrollment student and has completed 11 classes through Northeast Alabama Community College. He is taking an additional three classes this semester.
Conley’s advice to upcoming freshmen is, “Do everything, be nice, and most importantly have fun. Time flies!”
“The family feel while at school and the help provided by the staff for my future,” Conley says is his favorite thing about Pisgah High School.
Conley has a part-time job as a sales associate at ACE Hardware. When he has free time, he likes to work on a 1984 Ford van and spend time with his friends.
Upon graduation from high school, Conley will be attending Auburn University. He plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering then work at TVA as a reactor operator.
Conley is the son of Deidra and Bruce Rogers and has a brother, Jaxon Cooper Rogers. His grandparents are Brenda and Phil Rogers and Kitty and Eddie Gore. The family has two dogs, Sugar and Diamond.
Conley attends Hodge Missionary Baptist Church. There, he is active in the youth group.
