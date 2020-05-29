Major Ron Latimer, who has served almost 28 years in the Scottsboro Police Department, will be appointed interim police chief Monday, June 1. Latimer’s appointment comes after the retirement of Police Chief Ralph Dawe, who served more than 30 years in the department and 14 as chief.
City officials are expected to go through the formal application and interview process and appoint a new police chief by November, according to Scottsboro City Council President Patrick Stewart.
Latimer, who grew up wanting to be in law enforcement and the son of a police officer, joined the Scottsboro Police Department in October 1992. He spent 10 months as a police officer before being promoted to the detective division.
In June 2007, Latimer was promoted to major after Dawe was named police chief.
Latimer has a B.A. in Criminal Justice from the University of Alabama, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and is a member of the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police.
