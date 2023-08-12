There are a lot of moving parts at any hospital, and having things run smoothly is crucial. At Highlands Medical Center, the volunteers play an important role in that process.
Each volunteer works 12 to 16 hours per week. They assist where they can, volunteering everywhere from the gift shop to the emergency room.
Betty Gallagher serves as the president and coordinator for the Highlands Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary.
“I just love it,” she said. “And, I love all of our volunteers. They have such a passion for the hospital. It’s the best job I’ve ever had.”
Hospital volunteers cover a wide range of responsibilities, allowing them to take some stress and work off hospital employees who would otherwise be tasked with these roles.
“We try to make their lives as easy as possible, and try to promote the hospital as much as possible,” Gallagher said.
In addition to helping the staff at the hospital, volunteers are also a great comfort to the patients.
“If a patient needs something, a book, a magazines or personal care, we can come down and get it for them,” Gallagher said.
At the information desk, volunteers greet patients and visitors, explain visiting procedures and direct people where they need to go. Volunteers man the gift shop, selling things like clothes, personal care items, toys, books, jewelry and snacks. They deliver snacks to patients and visitors in the ER, the 4th floor and the 2nd floor surgical. They put together 100 medical records a week for the 2nd floor surgical department. Volunteers help with bingo and special occasions at the Health and Rehab Center.
Gallagher’s favorite spot to volunteer is the emergency room.
“Our main objective in the ER is to help the doctors, nurses and CNAs as much as we can,” she said. “This includes helping the patient feel comfortable, sitting with them, offering them a drink, snack or sandwich and, if they don’t have a fever, a warm blanket. We also offer this to visitors, especially if they have been there a long time and haven’t been able to leave.”
Volunteering in the emergency room has given Gallagher a deeper appreciation for healthcare workers.
“Every patient is so different, and to watch the staff go from a sore throat to a gunshot wound or accident, they constantly amaze me,” Gallagher said. “It’s watching heroes and angels at work. That’s what it is.”
Besides all of their hard work on the floor, the auxiliary also contributes to the hospital through funds they raise at the gift shop and through several fundraisers they host each year, including a bake sale, uniform sale, jewelry sale and collective goods sale.
“All of our proceeds go to help the hospital,” Gallagher said. “In doing that, we are able to buy them equipment they need. There are so many things that the departments need and don’t know to ask for, so I go to different departments and ask what they need.”
Gallagher said the volunteers work to provide little things that help out healthcare workers. Among the many things they contribute are things like hydraulic lifts for ambulance drivers, therapeutic tubs for physical therapy, crash carts, blanket warmers and even window blinds.
They are currently working on obtaining a portable buffet cart that will transport hot, fresh food to patient’s rooms.
As coordinator and president, it is Gallagher’s job to interview and train new volunteers and she says they are currently looking to get more people involved.
“We are trying to get back into the swing of things,” she said. “We used to have around 35 volunteers, and now we are down to 19.”
Gallagher said the role of a hospital volunteer is perfect for anyone with a heart for people. It’s also an opportunity for people to play an important role in their community.
“You need to get out and experience the community as it really is,” Gallagher said. “You have wonderful people. I think it’s important, just getting out and being in a community setting and seeing what our police officers and our medical staff go through.”
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer at Highlands Medical Center and nursing home can pick up an application at the hospital’s information desk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.