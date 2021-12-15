A Scottsboro police officer is facing child abuse charges, following a Jackson County Grand Jury indictment earlier this month.
Ryan Manning, 32 of Scottsboro, was arrested Monday after an investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). Manning is facing charges of willful abuse of a child and domestic violence second degree.
Special prosecutor Madison County Assistant District Attorney Timothy Gann is handling the case. Gann presented the case to the grand jury.
Manning has served as a police officer with the Scottsboro Police Department since July 2019. Major Greg Godfrey confirmed Monday that Manning has been on administrative leave for the past month.
Manning was released from the Jackson County Jail Monday on a $50,000 bond.
