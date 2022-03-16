Scottsboro Junior High School has announced the Students of the Month for February. Andrew Mason was chosen as the seventh grade student, and Abigail Shelton was named the eighth grade student.
“Andrew comes to class early to make sure that not only is he ready and prepared for class, but that his peers are too,” says teacher Mrs. Moran.
She added that Andrew helps by putting computers on their assigned desks before the students arrive.
“Andrew is a great peer helper and overall kind student,” Moran adds.
Andrew is the son of Dusty and Bethany Mason.
Ms.Green says that Abigail is a well-rounded individual who strives to succeed in anything she does.
“Abigail not only strives to succeed in the classroom but also in sports,” adds Green. “I feel she is a team player and works well with others in the classroom and on the court.”
“Abigail is very uplifting and encourages her classmates and teammates to do their best,” says Green.
Abigail is the daughter of Scott and Corrie Shelton.
Harbin Automotive sponsors the Student of the Month program at Scottsboro Junior High School.
