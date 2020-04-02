With the coronavirus closing schools, the Class of 2020 has been left wondering about graduation and other senior related activities. This was especially important for Theo Durliat, a foreign exchange student attending Section High School.
With the threat of his home country of France closing their borders, Theo’s parents wanted him to come home early. However, his teachers at Section High School wanted him to get his diploma before he left.
Senior sponsor Susan Stockman went to work as soon as she heard about Theo’s early departure date. She got permission from the principal to stage a unique graduation ceremony for Theo.
Stockman already had all the caps and gowns for the seniors. She took Theo’s gown home and ironed it, and he was able to wear his own cap and gown for this memorable occasion.
With the help of a local florist, the area in front of the school was decorated with balloons. Messages went out to members of the senior class to meet that Saturday night in front of the school.
Theo was able to receive his high school diploma from Section High School. Stockman presented the diploma in the same manner an official graduation is conducted.
She called his name and had him walk to receive his diploma. Theo was so excited! This created a first for Section High School with a drive-in graduation ceremony!
Many members of the Class of 2020 came to see their friend receive his diploma. They had to stay in their cars and remain six feet apart. This was a moment to remember for Theo.
During his time at Section High School, Theo lived with his host family. Chris and Melissa Hancock and their three young children welcomed him into their home in August.
Hancock said, “We were all devastated when we found out Theo was leaving early. He was looking forward to graduation and enjoying being a part of the track team.”
“We feel like his time here is unfinished,” Hancock added. “We weren’t prepared for it, but I understand his parents wanting him to come home.”
The Hancock family enjoyed sharing their home with Theo.
“Our children loved it!” said Hancock.
The youngest child, a three-year-old boy, kept asking when Theo was coming home all day after he left. The other children are a nine-year-old girl, and a son, age 12. They will keep in touch with their new friend and have already texted him.
Theo made many friends during his short time at Section High School. He plans to come back next summer for a visit.
“Theo loved everything and was upset that he had to leave,” said Hancock. “He is a great kid. We could not have asked for a better one.”
This was the first time for the Hancock family to host an exchange student, but they will likely do it again. Hancock said that they will probably wait until the children are older before hosting another student.
