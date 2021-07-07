The Skyline fishing program did not have to wait long to have its first angler duo qualify for nationals.
The first-year program will be represented in the 2021 Bassmaster High School National Championship Tournament by brothers Jordan and Landon Guest, who used a fourth-place finish in the Bassmaster High School Series Lay Lake Open’s Senior Division Tournament on June 26 to earn their berth for nationals, which is July 29-31 on Chickamauga Lake in Dayton, Tennessee.
“Having Landon and Jordan qualify for nationals in our first year of fishing is not only exciting for them, it’s very exciting for our team, school, community and sponsors,” said Skyline principal and fishing coach Drew McNutt, who is the Guest brothers’ boat captain. “This year, we had Jacob Baugh and Scott York win the (B.A.S.S. National High School Alabama) Tide Division Anglers of the Year for the Juniors Division and Jordan and Landon qualify for nationals. It’s pretty incredible to accomplish both of these in year one. It’s not every day you get to compete for a national championship, so these guys are super excited about the opportunity.”
Jordan Guest and Landon Guest finished fourth with five fish totaling 13 pounds, six ounces. They were one pound, three ounces back of second place and were four-plus pounds back of tournament champions Fletcher and Will Phillips of Gardendale.
“They caught a couple early and made a bait adjustment to catch the majority of our weight. The boys remained confident throughout the day and fished clean all day,” McNutt said. “We didn’t get much practice time on Friday so we slowed down with our presentation and took advantage of every bite. The Guest boys have improved each tournament and we cannot wait to see how they continue to grow in this sport.”
The Top 10% of the field in the Lay Lake Open qualified for nationals.
Also fishing for Skyline were Bryant Kennamer and Daniel Olinger. They finished 134th with one fish totaling 14 ounces.
Meanwhile, Skyline had four angler duos finish in the Top 29 in the Lay Lake Open’s Junior Division Tournament.
Matthew Venable and Elijah Edmonds led the Vikings with an 11th-place finish with four fish weighing 6.2 pounds. Brody Berninger and Landon Rousseau finished 21st with three fish weighing 4.3 pounds while Jack Pickett was 29th with two fish weighing 2.3 pounds and Jacob Baugh and Scott York were 32nd with two fish weighing 1.14 pounds.
Only the Juniors Division tournament winner advanced to nationals.
McNutt deemed Skyline’s first year in the sport a huge success regardless of how the national tournament shakes out and is grateful to the team’s supporters for helping make it so.
“We cannot thank our boat captains and sponsors enough for the amazing support all year long,” he said. “Each of these gives our student-athletes an opportunity to succeed and get involved. Our boat captains give countless amounts of hours to get our kids on the water and in the process they’re teaching them valuable life lessons about sportsmanship and competition.”
