The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that the intersection of U.S. 72 and County Park Road in Scottsboro will be partially closed for about 12 weeks while modifications are made to the intersection. All left turns on all approaches will be restricted, and through movements on County Park Road will be restricted.
Weather permitting, the closure will begin Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Right turns to and from County Park Road will still be allowed. Through traffic on U.S. 72 will not be affected between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., though single-lane closures are possible at night.
The following detours will be in place:
- For left turns from U.S. 72 westbound to County Park Road southbound, continue on U.S. 72 westbound and exit to Alabama 279 (Broad Street) southbound, then back to U.S. 72 eastbound to County Park Road.
- For left turns from U.S. 72 eastbound to County Park Road northbound, exit to Alabama 279 (Broad Street) northbound to County Park Road
- For left turns from County Park Road to U.S. 72 westbound (or northbound through travel on County Park Road), make a right turn onto U.S. 72 eastbound followed by a U-turn at an intersection or median crossover.
- For left turns from County Park Road to U.S. 72 eastbound (or southbound through travel on County Park Road), make a right turn onto U.S. 72 westbound, exit to Alabama 279 (Broad Street) southbound, then back to U.S. 72 eastbound.
Contractor Abramson, LLC will be installing drainage and constructing offset left turn lanes on U.S. 72.
The $3.7 million project to improve the intersection and extend service roads began in October. It is funded through a combination of Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program II (ATRIP-II) funds, local matching funds from the City of Scottsboro, and federal safety funds. ATRIP II was created by the Rebuild Alabama Act to advance projects of local interest related to state highways.
