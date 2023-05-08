Two former Jackson County standouts helped the UAH softball program record another conference championship.
Pisgah alum Kaylee Vaught drove in the game’s only run and North Jackson alum Josie Thompson got the win in the pitching circle as UAH defeated West Alabama 1-0 in the Gulf South Conference Softball Tournament championship game on Saturday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.
Thompson, who improved to 6-2 on the season and now has 45 strikeouts and a 3.19 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, started the game and pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings. The left-hander recorded two strikeouts while allowing just two hits, no walks and one hit batter. She was named to the All-Gulf South Conference Tournament Team.
Vaught provided all the run support UAH needed, hitting a first-inning RBI single to plate what proved to be the winning run. Vaught, a 2023 first-team All-Gulf South Conference selection, is batting .355 with six home runs and a team-high 46 RBIs for the Chargers, who next play in the NCAA Division II Softball Tournament.
Pisgah alums named all-tournament as Wallace State wins ACCC crown — Former Pisgah standouts Hannah Duncan and Lila Kate Wheeler helped the Wallace State-Hanceville Community College softball program continue its reign as Alabama Community Conference Softball Tournament champions.
Duncan and Wheeler were both named to the All-ACCC Tournament Team following Wallace State’s 12-3 win over Coastal Alabama-South on Sunday at Veterans Park in Alabaster.
Wheeler, a freshman, led the ACCC in batting average (.439) this season, going 72-for-154 in 50 games with seven doubles, three triples and 26 RBIs and was also named All-Region 22 First Team. Duncan, a sophomore and UNA signee, batted .340, going 48-for-141 in 53 games with 17 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 30 RBIs.
The conference championship qualifies Wallace State for the National Junior College Conference Athletic Association’s Division I National Tournament May 22-27 at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park.
Coastal Alabama-South will also get a shot at reaching the national tournament when it plays in the Mid-Atlantic District Championship May 12-13 in Alexander City. The Sun Chiefs’ roster includes Scottsboro native Olivia Tubbs, who is batting .262 (11-for-42) with a double and nine RBIs during her freshman season.
Scottsboro baseball players commit — A trio of Scottsboro senior baseball players have announced verbal commitments to play at the collegiate level.
Outfielder/pitcher Trey Cooper has committed to play at Motlow Community College in Tullahoma, Tennessee while catcher Gregory French and first baseman Carson Chapman have committed to Stillman College in Tuscaloosa.
Scottsboro Tennis’ Miller commits — Scottsboro senior tennis player Summer Miller has committed to play collegiately at Huntingdon College in Montgomery.
Miller played No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles for the Wildcats this season. She also helped Scottsboro advance to the Class 6A state tournament in 2022, which was the program’s first state tournament appearance.
Miller is the first Scottsboro tennis player that will sign to play collegiately since current head coach Megan (Strickland) Manning signed with Montevallo in November 2015.
NSM alum named Sewanee top men’s athlete — Former North Sand Mountain basketball standout Russ Marr continues to collect accolades on his performance for Sewanee during the 2022-23 college basketball season.
Marr, who was an All-Southern Athletic Association First Team selection and the SAA Tournament MVP for the conference champion Tigers, was recently awarded the Sewanee Athletic Department’s award for Men’s Outstanding Season. The award goes to the top season performance for all of Sewanee’s men’s sports for the 2022-23 sports year.
Marr averaged 21.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists while scoring more than 600 points during his sophomore season for the Tigers.
