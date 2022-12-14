Sherman Nathaniel McBryar, a convicted child abuser, was denied parole.
McBryar was scheduled for a parole hearing Tuesday. Jackson County District Attorney Jason Pierce said he would attend to oppose McBryar’s request for parole, later confirming parole had been denied.
Pierce said McBryar will be eligible for parole again in December 2027.
McBryar pleaded guilty in August 2011 to three charges of child abuse in connection with his two children.
He was sentenced to a total of 55 years in state prison. In each charge, McBryar was sentenced to 18 years, 20 years and 17 years respectively.
The 18-year and 17-year sentences run consecutively, meaning he will serve 35 years, while the 20-year sentence runs concurrent.
As part of the plea agreement, 15 other charges of child abuse against McBryar were dismissed.
McBryar spent over a year in the Jackson County Jail after his arrest in August 2010. Among his charges, McBryar was accused of slamming the youngest child's head into a wall repeatedly and also putting a wire tie around her wrist to prevent her from sucking her thumb.
He was accused of forcing his two-year-old daughter to stand in the corner at attention and also of putting her in her car seat in the bathroom with three goats as room temperature reached above 90 degrees.
“[McBryar] deserves to serve every hour, every minute and every second of his sentence,” said Pierce.
McBryar was sentenced under the Habitual Felony Offender Act, due to a prior felony conviction. McBryar spent just over four years in state prison on a manslaughter conviction in the shooting death of 19-year-old Terri Lynn Hughes, of Section.
“Giving this man mercy would be a dramatic and grievous mistake, and in conflict to his own philosophy of life,” said Pierce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.