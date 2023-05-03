Two Blount County men won a $15,000 grand prize on Saturday at Castin’ ‘N Catchin’ 2023.
J.D Whited and Kevin Nicodemus of Oneonta reeled in a tournament record catch of 30 points, 11 ounces, including the biggest fish of the tournament weighing 8.11 pounds
Castin’ ‘N Catchin’ is a charity bass fishing tournament in its eighth year benefiting the Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center of Alabama at Children’s of Alabama. Four North Alabama families founded the tournament in 2016 after experiencing the care and compassion of Children’s of Alabama in their own lives: Drew and Jodie McNutt, Lee and Jessica Bradford, Justin and Heather Stroud and Jason and Lacey Simpson.
The initial goal of the tournament was to raise $10,000 to support the HOPE Fund at Children’s of Alabama, but year after year the fishing community of North Alabama and strong support of sponsors like Captain D’s, Harbin Automotive, B.A.S.S., and Zeus Logistics as well as the generosity of the City of Scottsboro and Jackson County combined to make this the single largest charity fishing tournament in the nation. All proceeds go directly to the Children’s Foundation at Children’s of Alabama to support pediatric heart research, technological development, and a specialized education camp for heart kids called Camp Wired Together.
Castin’ ‘N Catchin’ is an annual Spring event held at Goose Pond Colony in Scottsboro. For more information on the tournament, sponsorships, and future growth, see our website at www.castinncatchin.org.
