Emma Anderson
North Sand Mountain Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is graduating at the top of her class and has already received several scholarships to help her continue her education.
Emma Anderson is a senior at North Sand Mountain High School.
Emma is the valedictorian for the NSM Class of 2021. She was recognized at the All County Academic Banquet for students in the top five percent of their class.
This top student is a member of the Beta Club, Science Club, and Mu Alpha Theta, a math honor society. She is also a member of the FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America), and the FCS (Family and Consumer Sciences).
This young lady serves as the treasurer of her senior class. She was a Jackson County Junior Leadership member, member of the Honor Court, and P.R.I.D.E. (Personal Responsibility in Daily Excellence).
Emma is a member of the Chiefs Varsity Cheer Squad. She has been a varsity cheerleader since ninth grade.
Math is Emma’s favorite school subject.
“I like working with numbers,” she adds.
Emma attends East Brow Baptist Church. She volunteers with Vacation Bible School.
Following high school, Emma plans to attend Northeast Alabama Community College and major in speech language pathology.
She has received the Progressive Women of North Alabama scholarship to NACC. She was also selected as one of the recipients of the scholarships presented by the Alpha Phi Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa.
When this busy young lady has free time, she enjoys reading and cooking.
Emma is the daughter of Christin and Shannon Anderson and has two siblings, Grace and Brady.
Her grandparents are Karen Jones, Jack Anderson, and Linda and Jerry Smith.
The family has two Labradoodles.
