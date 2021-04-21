A Woodville man is in jail after allegedly killing his wife late Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Chuck Phillips.
Phillips said deputies responded to a call on County Road 17 just before midnight. James Keith Guffey, 28 of Woodville, was arrested, Phillips said.
Phillips said the victim was identified as Rose Ann Marie Guffey, 25 of Woodville.
“It appears she was shot with a high powered rifle,” said Phillips.
James Guffey was taken into custody and transported to the Jackson County Jail around 3:56 a.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.