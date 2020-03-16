Scottsboro City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jay Reyes announced Monday that all city schools would be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Reyes said it was a difficult decision because information has changed almost hourly. His hope was to provide a sense of normalcy for as long as possible. He said city schools were at approximately 40% attendance on Monday and was not likely to improve.
Reyes said he has received questions about dates for postponed events, and he said it would not be possible to provide an exact date. He said once he knows with certainty when school will resume, his team will begin making those decisions. He said questions about academics and athletics would be answered in time.
“I would ask that you check our Facebook page regularly for updates from me to ascertain the most accurate information for our school system. I would also encourage all in our Wildcat Family to look out for one another while we are away from school. This should not only be for our students but for any who may be in need. While uncertainty sometimes causes many to do and say things outside of the realm of decency and decorum, I would ask that the members of this community heed the words of one of the sweetest songs ever heard – Faithful, Loyal, Firm, and True. If you are a Wildcat you will know what I mean and you will practice these virtues daily as we move forward,” said Reyes.
