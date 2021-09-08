A weeklong manhunt came to a halt Friday as local authorities took Adam Ruiz, 38 of Jasper, into custody.
Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips said authorities received information that two people were walking behind houses around the water in the Crow Creek area in Stevenson.
Ruiz had led several law enforcement agencies through a multi-county chase that started in Walker County, made its way through Huntsville and ended in the Stevenson area.
Ruiz is wanted for attempted murder after Jasper police responded to call of an unresponsive adult female over a week ago. The woman had experienced multiple injuries, including severe head trauma.
On Friday, authorities got their man, along with another man identified as Jimmy Warren Early, 45 of Huntsville. Phillips said tracking dogs from Limestone County and a helicopter from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were called in.
“Before they got there, Stevenson police put a boat in the water,” said Phillips. “We were able to get them from there.”
Phillips said authorities were called out three times regarding Ruiz, beginning with the initial chase, a break in of a home and then Friday.
“They broke in at least one home and stole a lot of food,” said Phillips.
Phillips said the two men contacted two different sources to come pick them up.
“We were able to intercept both of them,” he said. “They were waiting on someone to come get them.”
In Jackson County, Ruiz and Early are facing burglary charges. Phillips said more charges are likely. Both men remain in Jackson County Jail, each on a $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.