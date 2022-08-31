Ashley Pool has been named the president of Highlands Medical Center (HMC), beginning Oct. 10, according to an announcement from Jeff Samz, CEO of Huntsville Hospital Health System and Dawn Pettengill, chair of the Highlands Medical Center Board of Directors.
A nurse practitioner and administrator by training, Pool has more than 25 years of healthcare experience. She succeeds John Anderson, who is retiring from the role he occupied as an interim for over two years.
Before coming to HMC, Pool served as CEO and COO of Lakeland Community Hospital in Haleyville. During her tenure there, she led the hospital from near closure to become a sustainable rural hospital.
Previous to that, she spent five years as an intensive care nurse and over 16 years as a nurse practitioner owning her own clinic in Limestone County.
Pool said she is very excited to be joining Highlands and Huntsville Hospital Health System team.
“I know that I speak for everyone in thanking John Anderson for his leadership and tireless dedication,” said Pool. “It’s obvious, because of Highland’s designation as a 4-Star CMS hospital, that there is an exceptionally talented group of people focused on delivering the best care possible to those they serve. We will continue to focus on the future in terms of system growth, reputation, quality outcomes and cutting-edge care.”
Pettengill said Pool is highly qualified and has the leadership experience needed to continue the positive course for expanding services and improving quality to the patients of HMC.
“She is going to love our wonderful community,” said Pettengill. “I also want to sincerely thank our current president, John Anderson, for coming out of retirement to provide his strong and steady leadership during some extraordinary times. As if handling the challenges of the pandemic weren’t enough, his experienced assistance with the transition to joining the Huntsville Hospital System proved he was the man for the job.”
Samz agreed, as he welcomed Pool, saying she is well prepared to lead the Highlands team.
“She brings great experience in nursing and in hospital administration to the role,” said Samz. “We look forward to working together in serving the residents of Jackson County and Scottsboro.”
Samz also thanked Anderson for the job he has done the last two plus years in leading the hospital, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pool received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in nursing from the University of Alabama in Huntsville and her Master’s Degree in Management of Health Care from Vanderbilt University.
Pool is active in community service as a member of Rotary, Civitan and previous chamber of commerce board member. She also serves on various committees in the Alabama Hospital Association.
Pool is married to Dr. Tracy Pool and has four children, two stepchildren, four granddaughters and two more grandchildren on the way.
