March 25 marks the 90th anniversary of the event that, in many ways, defined Scottsboro for the world outside: nine young Black men between the ages of 13 and 19 were pulled from a train and arrested, accused of rape by two White women.
The people of Scottsboro had long felt that they had been unfairly branded as the epicenter of racial injustice. “If they had gone five miles further down the track, they would have been arrested in Madison County and called the Huntsville Boys” is a familiar complaint raised every time the case was mentioned.
The nine young black men were not from Scottsboro; neither were the two prostitutes plying their trade on the Huntsville-bound train, leading to the local complaint “Not our [Negroes], not our [Prostitutes].”
Polite white people hoped that if you did not talk about the Scottsboro Boys, eventually people would forget the infamous civil rights case. Maybe Scottsboro could become the home of Unclaimed Baggage instead.
But the number of years that it took for the nine men to be fully exonerated, the PBS specials, the Broadway musical, the books and lectures, and the shattered lives of the nine young men involved made it clear: the world would not just forget.
The drama that began by the railroad track in Paint Rock required more than 80 years in the courts to run its course. What began for Jackson County in Paint Rock on March 25, 1931 “ended” at the Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center on April 19, 2013, when Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley signed posthumous pardons for the nine Scottsboro Boys.
But in many ways, it has never ended. “Confronting the challenges we face today in these troubled times makes it seem downright foolish to believe that it is possible to bring together our separate black and white pasts into a shared memory and a common future,” scholar Dr. Dan Carter, whose book Scottsboro: A Tragedy of the American South in 1969 brought the painful details of Scottsboro’s past into the national spotlight. “We forget that the struggle for justice is not a destination, but a journey and the temptation to feel helpless and overwhelmed is everywhere.”
The event that started in Paint Rock and worked it first path through the courts in Jackson County required two trips to the Supreme Court and a change of venue to Decatur before reaching any kind of resolution. This timeline below tracks Scottsboro’s piece of this sad affair.
March 25, 1931: At two in the afternoon, nine Black youths and two White women were pulled from a freight train in Paint Rock, just short of the Madison County line. The impromptu posse, led by Deputy Sheriff Charlie Latham, had been alerted by Jackson County Sheriff Matt Wann who was responding to a complaint from White youths who reported in Stevenson that they’d been thrown from the train after an altercation with the Blacks.
As the hobos milled around after being pulled from the train, one of the women, Ruby Bates, approached deputies to say she and her friend, Victoria Price, had been raped. Tied together with plow line, the boys were transported to Scottsboro on a flatbed truck.
The boys were originally given to believe that the charges against them were assault and attempt to murder. It was not until later in the day that they were brought from their cells, lined up against a wall, and were scrutinized by the two women who were asked to identify the men who had “had them.”
By late afternoon, a hostile crowd gathered around the county jail, and Sheriff Wann deputized 12 local citizens to aid him in protecting the boys from being abducted and lynched. At 8:30, Sheriff Wann decided to move the boys to Etowah for their protection but found that the battery cables of the patrol cars had been cut.
He then called Alabama Gov. Benjamin Meeks Miller for help in keeping the peace. Miller deployed the National Guard unit out of Guntersville to come to Wann’s aid. By the time the 25 guardsmen arrived in Scottsboro around midnight, most of the crowd had dispersed.
April 6-7, 1931: Twelve days after their arrest, the trials began in Scottsboro. In the interim, Judge Alfred E. Hawkins and Circuit Solicitor received indictments from the grand jury that had been called into special session on March 30 for the sole purpose of reviewing the boys’ cases.
Hawkins assigned all seven members of the Scottsboro bar to the case. All but one withdrew. Only Milo Moody was left to mount a defense. A Chattanooga contingent raised $50.08 to retain a lawyer and hired Stephen R. Roddy, a Chattanooga attorney, to aid in the defense. Although the state had hoped to try the nine boys at once, the prosecution finally decided to hold four separate trials.
In front of Judge Hawkins, Roddy lost his resolve and declined to confirm that he was serving as counsel for the boys. The trial of Clarence Norris and Charlie Weems proceeded despite both defense attorneys admitting that they were not prepared.
Surprisingly, Clarence Norris told the court that he had witnessed the rapes, saying “they all raped her, every one of them.” One hour after Judge Hawkins charged the jury in the Norris/Weems case, the trial of Haywood Patterson began. Early in Patterson’s trial, the Norris/Weems jury returned a verdict of guilty against both defendants and invoked the death penalty.
April 7-8, 1931: Haywood Patterson was tried, found guilty, and sentenced to death. The testimony offered by Victoria Price was more graphic and dramatic than at the first trial. The testimony of Ruby Bates remained tentative and uncertain. Dr. Marvin Lynch, who had testified at the first trial, was not called to the stand for Patterson’s trial.
The prosecution believed that Dr. Lynch’s testimony did not convincingly support the charges of assault and rape. Patterson’s case was marred by Roy Wright claiming he had witnessed the rapes, claiming that he alone had not participated. Later, Wright would say he was beaten by deputies in a courtroom anteroom and forced to lie. The jury deliberated for 20 minutes before returning Patterson’s death penalty.
April 8-9, 1931: Within 15 minutes of the jury being charged in Haywood Patterson’s case, Olen Montgomery, Ozie Powell, Willie Roberson, Eugene Williams, and Andy Wright were tried together, found guilty and sentenced to death. They were clustered together because they were thought to be the most difficult to convict: all five had remained steadfast in their stories and were unshaken under examination by the prosecution.
The defense in previous cases had been undercut by three of the defendants—Norris, Patterson, and Roy Wright—who testified that they’d witness other of the boys commit the rapes. Faced with such an obstacle, the defense attorneys had declined to make any closing arguments in any of the trials.
April 9, 1931: The trial of 13-year-old Roy Wright ended in a mistrial when jurors could not agree on whether to levy the death penalty. The remaining eight defendants stood before Judge Hawkins to receive their sentences. This marked the first time Judge Hawkins had administered the death penalty in his five years on the bench. The date of executions was set for July 10. Stays of execution were issued only 72 hours from the designated date, pending the resolution of appeals.
June 5, 1931: Judge Hawkins heard motions for new trials in Fort Payne. Represented by lawyers from both the NAACP and the International Labor Defense (ILD). The lawyers contend that the vociferous mobs at the Scottsboro trials denied the defendants of their rights to a fair trial. The moral character of Ruby Bates and Victoria Price, never effectively addressed in Scottsboro, was called into question in affidavits presented to Judge Hawkins. The affidavits alleged prostitution and biracial relationships by the two accusers. Hawkins denied the motion for new trials.
June 27, 1932: The US Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal of the Patterson convictions after the Alabama Supreme Court had confirmed the convictions of seven defendants and reversed the conviction of Eugene Williams on the basis of his being a juvenile at the time of his conviction.
In the majority opinion rendered by the US Supreme Court, Justice George Sutherland stated that Judge Hawkins’ naming all the Scottsboro bar as responsible for the boys’ defense was too vague to ensure proper protection under the law. The cases were reversed and returned to a lower court.
March 7, 1933: Judge Hawkins agreed to a change of venue for new trials of the Scottsboro Boys. The first of the trials would open on March 27 in Decatur, presided over by Judge James Edwin Horton, Jr.
