The North Jackson varsity girls basketball team rallied from a sizable early deficit to advance in the 2021 Jackson County Tournament.
The third-seeded Chiefs overcame a nine-point first quarter deficit and took control in the third quarter to defeated sixth-seeded North Sand Mountain 68-58 Monday night at North Jackson High School.
The win advanced North Jackson (9-6) to a semifinal matchup against second-seeded Skyline on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Skyline High School.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, quarterfinal and semifinal games are being played on the campus of the higher-seeded teams. The varsity girls and boys championship games are scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively at North Jackson High School.
North Jackson fell behind 15-6 after one quarter before surging in front 33-30 at halftime. The Chiefs then outscored NSM 21-9 in the third quarter to pull in front 54-39 after three quarters.
The win was North Jackson’s second win over NSM in three days. The Chiefs defeated NSM 74-59 in a regular-season game on Saturday.
Summer Varnum scored 22 points and Hadley Burnette netted 19 for North Jackson, which also got six from Delana Pierce and five each from Baily Abernathy and Tyra Smith.
Jessi Weldon scored 18 points for NSM while Kolbie Bobo had 13, Vickie Hassell and Madison Croft eight each and Nady Poore five.
Section 64, Woodville 45 — At Woodville, fifth-seeded Section outscored the fourth-seeded Panthers 22-8 in the fourth quarter to secure the Jackson County Tournament quarterfinal win Monday night.
Section (4-17) led 18-17, 32-25 and 43-37 at the quarter breaks before pulling away in the fourth quarter to win.
Savannah White scored 12 of her game-high 28 points during Sections fourth-quarter surge. The Lions also got 11 points from Madison Armstrong, 10 from Jennifer Vega and seven from Stormie Little.
Jessica Sirten led Woodville (6-8) with 17 points while Alexis Brown had 13 and Lexi Downey had seven.
