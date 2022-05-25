A Jackson County Grand Jury will be presented a case involving a woman shooting another woman in Bridgeport early Saturday morning.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said a woman went to another woman’s home, where she found her husband.
“The owner of the home shot the other woman,” said Harnen. “No charges have been filed at this point.”
Harnen said the victim was shot in the upper torso area and remained in the hospital.
Harnen declined to release names in the incident.
