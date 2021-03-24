Scottsboro’s human resources director was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
Erin Stiles Green, 43 of Scottsboro, was booked into the Scottsboro City Jail, where she remained early Wednesday morning.
Police say the incident occurred around 4:49 p.m. in the 2000 block of Woods Cove Road. Police declined releasing any other details of the arrest.
Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy released a statement Wednesday, saying “I understand there was an incident involving our human resources director Tuesday evening. At this point, I do not have all of the details, and I am unable to provide any additional information. This will be handled exactly as any other similar issue.”
