Olivia Tubbs
Scottsboro High School Senior
A young lady who plans a future in the medical field and is an honor student and athlete is this week’s outstanding youth.
Olivia Tubbs is a senior at Scottsboro High School.
Olivia has maintained an All A average throughout high school and has a GPA of 4.2 weighted. She has been awarded the gold card at each of the STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Programs since her freshman year.
This top student is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as the vice president. Olivia was elected as Miss National Honor Society. She has a top ten grade average in Chemistry 1.
Olivia serves as president of the FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America) and HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America. She is secretary of her senior class and a member of Senior Council.
This busy teen is also a member of the Junior Civitans. She serves on the Student Council as well.
In addition to her academics and club activities, Olivia plays two sports. She is a member of the varsity basketball and varsity softball teams.
Chemistry is Olivia’s favorite school subject.
“I had the best teacher, Ms. Townsend, and it is so complex and requires critical thinking,” she adds.
Upon her graduation from high school, Olivia plans to attend Coastal Alabama on a softball scholarship. She will pursue a degree as a nurse anesthetist.
Olivia currently works at Highland Health and Rehab as a certified nurse assistant. When she has free time, Olivia loves to read and spend time with her family. She also enjoys playing sports, going to the beach, and hanging out with her friends.
“I have the best family who supports me in everything I do,” says Olivia. “I am so thankful to be a part of Scottsboro High School.”
Oliva is the daughter of Jeff and Amanda Tubbs and has one sister, Lauren.
Her grandparents are Wayne and Than Guthrie, David and Martha Tubbs and Wes and Debi Eskew.
She has a dog named Sammy.
Olivia attends Trinity Baptist Church. She is a member of the youth group, the mission team, and the choir.
