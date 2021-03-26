Two Scottsboro High School students have found a way to give back to their community with their Sisters in Service project.
Lauren Paradise and Collins Bradford came up with the idea after coaching the Rec*Com cheerleaders and realizing how much they loved mentoring young girls.
Paradise and Bradford are both members of the National Honor Society which has not had their usual opportunities for community service. These young ladies decided to do something on their own.
Sisters in Service is a class for young girls in grades first through sixth. They work with the younger girls on self-confidence, helping those around them, and building others up.
At each meeting they have a small devotional and just enjoy each other’s company. They try to pick a service project within the community each week for the girls.
Recently, the girls wrote cards for those in the nursing home to encourage them during this hard time of seclusion due to the pandemic. Their current project is working with the First United Methodist Women to put together Easter baskets for the home bound.
Through this group, Paradise and Bradford hope to make an impact on their community and in the lives of the participating girls. Any young girls interested in joining can find additional information about the classes on the Sisters in Service Facebook page.
The classes are held at the white house behind the First United Methodist Church. They are divided into two groups. Girls in grades first through third meet the first and third Tuesdays of the month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Girls in grades fourth through sixth meet the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the same time. The classes are dedicated to sisterhood, confidence, and helping others.
“I am so proud of Lauren and Collins for creating their own way to go out and serve the community,” said Robin Bryant, faculty sponsor of the National Honor Society at Scottsboro High School.
