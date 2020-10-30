On Nov. 3 Jackson Countians will go to the polls once again to vote for local, state and national leaders.
Superintendent
The main local race that Jackson Countians will decide is the race between current incumbent Jackson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Dukes and his challenger Dr. Kimberly Paris Coates.
Dukes, the incumbent superintendent of Jackson County Schools, has spearheaded a number of projects for the Jackson County School System including a recent multi-million-dollar career center project that drew statewide attention at a recent groundbreaking in the Jackson County Industrial Park.
Coates, a native of Bridgeport, has spent 28 years as an educator, in both teaching and administrative rolls. During her campaign she has advocated for change to the current system and emphasized her connections to the community.
Representatives
Mo Brooks is running unopposed to be the Representative for Alabama's 5th Congressional District. Brooks has served in the position for five terms since he won the seat in the 2010 election.
Rick Neighbors, a Vietnam war veteran, and Robert Aderholt, a 12-term incumbent legislator, will be competing to represent Alabama's 4th Congressional District.
If elected Aderholt will be serving for his 13th term in the U.S. House of Representatives, he's spent much of his time in the House of Representatives on the Agriculture and Rural Development Committees advocating for programs that focus on strengthening agriculture in North Alabama.
Neighbors, the Democratic challenger to the Republican incumbent Aderholt, has focused his campaign on job training programs in the 4th Congressional district is arguing that he will work to increase wages in the region by increasing job training opportunities for the area’s high school students.
Aderholt, in contrast, is running on his experience as a legislator. A graduate from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University, Aderholt spent time as practicing law and then on the staff of Gov. Fob James in the 1990s until winning his seat in congress in the 1996 election — he is the second longest serving member of Alabama’s Congressional delegation behind Sen. Richard Shelby who has served 33 years in Congress.
Nieghbors previously ran for Congress in 2012 and 2018.
Senate Race
Doug Jones will appear as a candidate to represent Alabama in the United States Senate. Jones, a former prosecutor in Birmingham, won a 2017 special election to fill the seat vacated by Jeff Sessions to become the Attorney General, becoming the first Democrat to represent Alabama in the Senate in 25 years.
Jones is running against Tommy Tuberville, a former Auburn football coach. Tuberville is running as a Trump Republican through and through. He has often been criticized by Jones for his lack of any political experience, though Tuberville says it is his strength and has painted himself as an outsider.
Earlier this year, Tuberville defeated Sessions in a primary runoff in July.
During his short tenure in the Senate, Jones has become known as a centrist in the party, often voting with Senate Republicans on bipartisan measures, including his fight for federal support of the Alabama Child's Health Insurance Program.
Other legislation that Jones has sponsored that has become law including measures to ensure rural health, farming subsidies for Alabamians and economic recovery legislation.
Presidential candidates
Those watching for the results of the presidential election on Nov. 3 will potentially be left with the question unanswered by the end of the night.
Large amounts of early and mail-in voting and extended counting deadlines in battleground states during the 2020 election mean that those used an election night atmosphere that has grown more and more to resemble a football game are likely to be surprised as the night closes out without a definitive result in the U.S. Presidential Election.
Both campaigns have shown evidence that they are gearing up for a major legal battle over who’s votes are counted and when.
What once started out as a campaign of unity for the Democratic party by former Vice President Joe Biden turned into a debate over public health policy, small business relief and social justice issues as the Coronavirus pandemic hit full force in March and Black Lives Matter protests erupted after the death of George Floyd.
Coronavirus has become the key issue of the Biden campaign with the former vice president arguing that President Donald Trump mismanaged the response after Trump spent years dismantling strategic response measures created in the Obama-era to combat such a threat to the U.S.
The president, however, has focused on four more years of his current presidency highlighting strong economic growth and increases in both GDP and stock market performance also stating repeatedly that healthcare will be a major focus for his next term as well as continuing to follow through on his previous campaign promises — many of which have not yet fully been realized.
Despite stating multiple times that he would put forth an alternative to the Affordable Care Act, the president has not yet released such a plan. He has also stated that much needed small business relief in the form of a second CARES Act is unlikely to happen before the election.
The president has also touted his record on economic affairs, frequently noting how at the beginning of the year the economy was the "strongest it had ever been," but largely due to COVID-19 that economy currently lay in shambles — with both the highest unemployment rates and increased jobless claims.
The bright points for the president were a strong 7% GDP growth reported during Q3 of this year, but experts caution that this growth is unlikely to trickle down to positive impacts on
Jo Jorgenson, the Libertarian candidate for president, will also appear on Jackson Countians' ballot along with her pick for vice president Jeremy "Spike" Cohen. Jorgenson as an independent. Jorgenson, a doctor of industrial and organizational psychology, and has previously worked as a marketing representative for IBM. She has largely painted herself as an alternative to the two major parties options and advocated for smaller government and fewer federal regulations for various industries.
It is statistically impossible for Jorgenson to win the presidency as she does not appear on the ballot in enough states.
Much like the 2016 election, the 2020 election is likely to come down to electoral college votes in a few battleground states as opposed to the popular vote.
