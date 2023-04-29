The Scottsboro softball team gave its seniors a winning “Senior Night.”
The Class 5A No. 3-ranked Wildcats recorded their 21st shutout victory in a 6-0 “Senior Night” win over visiting Albertville Tuesday night.
Scottsboro (29-10-1) scored one run each in the second and third innings before putting together a four-run fourth inning that included the second career home run for senior Amaya Whitson, who finished 2-for-3.
Emma Cunningham also went 2-for-3 with a double while Kambrie Doss had one hit and Anna Stuart Dawson had two RBIs. All of those players are seniors.
Another senior, pitcher Alyssa Smart, recorded 12 strikeouts in a complete-game effort while limiting the Aggies to just four hits, no walks and one hit batter. She threw 56 of her 72 pitches for strikes.
North Jackson 10, Whitwell (Tenn.) — At Whitwell, Tennessee, the Chiefs completed a season sweep of its Tennessee foe on Tuesday.
North Jackson (23-11) took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Trinity Seale’s three-run double before going in front 5-1 in the fourth on back-to-back-homers from Peyton Hill and Destry Lambert. Leading 5-2 entering the fifth, the Chiefs scored five runs to put the game out of reach. The inning included a two-run single from Allie Benson and a two-run double from Tionna Eldridge.
Lambert finished 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI for the Chiefs while Avery Wynne was 2-for-3 with a double. Benson, Eldridge, Hill, Seale and Abby Guess had one hit each.
NSM 8, DAR 7 — At Grant, visiting Class 2A No. 8-ranked North Sand Mountain used a last at-bat rally on Tuesday to run its winning streak to six.
NSM (15-6-1) trailed 7-4 after five innings before scoring a run in the top of the sixth on Kolbie Bobo’s RBI single and then taking the lead in the top of the seventh, when Caybree Dobbins singled and Cheyenne Boatner doubled to start the inning before scoring on Cloey Davenport's RBI sacrifice fly and Kinsey Barton's RBI groundout respectively.
Bobo finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Dobbins was 3-for-4 with one RBI for the Bison while Leea Manley was 2-for-4.
Buckhorn 8, Pisgah 5 — At Pisgah, visiting Class 6A Buckhorn scored three runs in the top of the sixth to break open a tie game and defeat the Eagles on Tuesday.
Pisgah (12-22) fell behind 5-1 after two innings but tied the game in the bottom of the fifth on Julianna Davis’ two-run double and Briley Caperton’s two-run home run.
Davis finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Madeline Flammia and Fallon Starkey both went 2-for-3 while Caperton, Claudia Barron and Piper Anderson had one hit each and Campbell Barron had an RBI.
Sparkman 7, Skyline 3 — At Harvest, Class 7A Sparkman used a six-run sixth inning to rally past 1A No. 1 Skyline on Tuesday.
Skyline (25-9-1) trailed 1-0 after one inning before taking a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth when Jayla Ross singled and scored on a wild pitch, Sara Lewis singled and scored when Brook Cloud reached on a Sparkman error and Kenzie Manning scored two batters later after drawing a walk.
Ross finished 2-for-3 for the Vikings while Lewis, Manning and Ella Dean had one hit each.
Wednesday
North Jackson 8, Chattanooga Christian (Tenn.) 6 — At Chattanooga, Tennessee, the visiting Chiefs posted their 14th win in their last 15 games with a comeback victory.
North Jackson (24-11) took a 2-0 lead thanks to RBI singles from Avery Wynne and Trinity Seale before taking a 5-0 lead in the third on Jayda Hutchins’ two-run triple and Sarah Kate Garner’s RBI double. Chattanooga Christian countered with four runs in the third inning and two in the fourth to take a 6-5 lead, but North Jackson regained the lead in the fifth on Garner's two-run single before adding another run in the seventh on Peyton Hill’s RBI triple.
Garner finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs, Seal was 3-for-3 with one RBI, Hutchins was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Hill was 3-for-4 with one RBI for the Chiefs, who got two hits and one RBI from Avery Wynne and one hit each from Tionna Eldridge and Haven Steeley.
