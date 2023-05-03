Kierah Reeves, a sixth grader at Bryant School, earned the privilege of competing in the State Spelling Bee after becoming the Jackson County Spelling Bee Champion. She said competing at the next level was a challenge that she enjoyed.
This young lady tapped out in the third round while competing with 52 other top spellers from across the state. She plans to try again next year.
“I have always been a naturally good speller,” says Kierah. She does not use any special technique when spelling the words. She did admit that she studied a lot in preparation for the state competition. Her dad, friends, and even her math teacher helped her prepare. She is proud of her accomplishment.
The state competition was at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, so Kierah and her family spent some time enjoying their stay in the city. “We swam at the pool at the hotel and went out to eat,” she adds.
Kiera is an All A student and a member of her school’s math team. She says she likes all of her school subjects.
This young lady enjoys art, animals, nature, and just being outside. The family pets include four dogs and one cat.
She would tell other students to enter their school Spelling Bee. “Just try your best,” Kierah says. “It’s okay if you don’t win. You still have that special moment and memory. No matter what, you are still a winner.”
Kiera feels fortunate for having the opportunity to compete at state. She would encourage other students to take advantage of every opportunity that comes along.
Kiera’s goal for her future includes becoming a teacher. “I just love helping people,” she adds.
