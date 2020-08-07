Students in the Scottsboro City School system will have to wait to return to the classroom.
On the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. Jay Reyes, the Scottsboro City School Board of Education voted to delay the start of school until Aug. 24. There will be a staggered start to school with groupings going on Aug. 24-26. All students will be in school on Aug. 27.
Virtual and online students will also begin on Aug. 24. Reyes said the individual schools will let students know what day they will come back to school.
Reyes said his recommendation to delay the start of school was focused on trying to meet the needs of students, teachers and parents.
He said teachers are in need of additional training on the virtual school platform in order to successfully deliver content to virtual students.
“With the appropriate training and exposure to the Learning Management Platform, teachers will better be able to serve the students in the virtual realm and thus relieve a great deal of the burden from our parents,” said Reyes.
He also said the additional time gives the faculty and staff the chance to make changes to their classroom setup and procedures to provide the safest environment for traditional students.
Reyes said the delayed start will also benefit students.
“For virtual students, we want to provide the best online experience possible. The later start helps provide this. At the same time, we are offering a face to face option so that traditional students can have access to friends and needed socialization. This plays a substantial part in their development and we are excited to offer this avenue rather than choosing to go with online learning for all at the outset of the year,” said Reyes.
Reyes said they wanted to offer online school for parents who feel the need to keep their children at home and have the capacity to do so. He said they also want to offer the traditional option for parents who need to return to work or have the desire to have their children enjoy the benefits of face to face contact with teachers and friends.
“We tried to balance the needs of students, teachers and parents. We need more time to prepare so we can give our students the highest quality education possible,” said Reyes. “It’s not perfect, but this is the best way to give all groups something they wanted and needed.”
Reyes said the school calendar is flexible at this point, and he asks that parents contact their child’s school for additional information.
