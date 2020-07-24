Municipal elections across Jackson County are now set following Tuesday’s qualifying deadline. Elections will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25 with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Here is a look at those qualified in each election throughout the county:

SCOTTSBORO

Mayor: Robin Shelton (Incumbent) and Jim McCamy

City Council, Place 1: Greg Mashburn (Incumbent) and Ralph Dawe

City Council, Place 2: Patrick Stewart (incumbent), Nita Tolliver and Dale Langella

Board of Education, Place 4: Patrick Woosley

Board of Education, Place 5: Julie Buko Gentry (Incumbent) and Gary Speers

SECTION

Mayor: Rick Hanback (Incumbent)

Council, Place 1: Teresa McCrary (Incumbent)

Council, Place 2: Derrell Massey (Incumbent)

Council, Place 3: Vandell Gann (Incumbent)

Council, Place 4: Jim Stringer (Incumbent)

Council, Place 5: Tim Byrum (Incumbent)

BRIDGEPORT

Mayor: Bubba Hughes (Incumbent)

City Council, Place 1: Joe Stovall (Incumbent)

City Council, Place 2: Michelle Willis (Incumbent) and Kevin Brooks

City Council, Place 3: Bobby Seabolt (Incumbent)

City Council, Place 4: Barry Hughes (Incumbent), Lindsey Busetto and Douglas McCutchen

City Council, Place 5: Wayne Crabtree (Incumbent) and Leon Dave

PAINT ROCK

Mayor: Paul O’Neal

Council, Place 1: Judy Manning (Incumbent)

Council, Place 2: Amanda Pylant (Incumbent)

Council, Place 3: Betty Putnam (Incumbent)

Council, Place 4; Jay O’Neal (Incumbent)

Council, Place 5: Joanne Joiner

HOLLYWOOD

Mayor: Jerry Adkins (Incumbent), Ann Martin and Darron McCrary

Council, Place 1: Judy Henderson (Incumbent)

Council, Place 2: Ilene Cothron (Incumbent)

Council, Place 3: Patty Allen (Incumbent)

Council, Place 4: Richard Warr (Incumbent)

Council, Place 5: Eric Cookston (Incumbent)

PISGAH

Mayor: Leamon Smith (Incumbent)

Council, Place 1: Linda Pruett Smith (Incumbent)

Council, Place 2: Connie Carter (Incumbent)

Council, Place 3: Lebron Ferguson

Council, Place 4: Kathy Woodfin (Incumbent)

Council, Place 5: Dwight Meeks (Incumbent)

LANGSTON

Mayor: Butch Vaught (Incumbent) and David B. Lofts

Council, Place 1: Rick Wilborn (Incumbent) and Robert Jones

Council, Place 2: Cathy Evans Bevel and Darlene Pourciau

Council, Place 3: David Johnson (Incumbent) and Kathleen (Kathy) Martin

Council, Place 4: Sonja Kirby (Incumbent), Nora Catherine Chadwick and Rosalie Sarno

Council, Place 5: Lisa D. Wilborn (Incumbent) and Karen L. Kee

SKYLINE

Mayor: Caleb Skipper

Council, Place 1: Ralph Warren (Incumbent)

Council, Place 2: Kim Ikard (Incumbent)

Council, Place 3: Kelsey Stephens

Council, Place 4: Kyle Shelton (Incumbent)

Council, Place 5: John Cook (Incumbent)

DUTTON

Mayor: Tami Brown Myers

Council, Place 1: Roger Dale Gann (Incumbent)

Council, Place 2: Claudessa Rose Rains

Council, Place 3: Armon B. Wright (Incumbent)

Council, Place 4: Mark Davis (Incumbent)

Council, Place 5: Tammy Barnes Stevens

STEVENSON

Mayor: Rickey Steele (Incumbent) and Mike Cloud

Council, Place 1: Wally Rowe (Incumbent)

Council, Place 2: Gregory Chubb

Council, Place 3: Glenda Taylor (Incumbent) and Clyde Jackson

Council, Place 4: Keith Davis (Incumbent) and Donald Crabtree

Council, Place 5: Bob Spencer (Incumbent)

Qualifying information from Woodville was unavailable at presstime.

