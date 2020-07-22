Alabama High School Athletic Association director Steve Savarese said Tuesday that high school football in Alabama remains on track to start on time during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
During the FOX Sports 910-1310 AM High School Football Media Day in Opelika Tuesday morning, Savarese announced that the AHSAA will hold a virtual press conference on Thursday at 1 p.m. to release a return-to-play plan and not a plan to delay the season, the Opelika-Auburn News reported.
“We’re going to do everything possible to have a high school football season this year,” Savarese said.
Savarese’s announcement comes in the wake of numerous states delaying or canceling their high school football seasons because of the pandemic.
The Georgia High School Association announced Monday it was backing up its season two weeks, while Tennessee remains in limbo as the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association awaits a decision from Gov. Bill Lee on the TSSAA’s request to exempt high school sports from his latest COVID-19 order. Those moves in neighboring states likely mean that North Jackson’s and North Sand Mountain’s Aug. 28 games at Whitwell (Tennessee) and Dade County (Georgia) respectively won’t be played.
Savarese said there would be numerous modifications to the high school football season that will be announced during Thursday’s press conference.
“If we all practice what we’re supposed to do and everybody does their job,” Savarese said, according to the Opelika-Auburn News, “hopefully we can have as normal a season as humanly possible.”
