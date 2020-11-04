Hunter Wilson
Section High School senior
This week’s outstanding youth is ranked third in his class, has been active in many organizations and is a top athlete. Hunter Wilson is a senior at Section High School.
Hunter has maintained an All A average throughout high school and has been named to the academic honor roll. He is a member of the Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, Math Team, and English Honors Society.
He received the Woodmen of the World Highest Achievement in American History Award as a junior.
This young man has held many leadership roles including Hope on Heels Junior Chairperson for four year, and student representative for the Executive Planning Committee for Federal Programs for three years. He is vice-president of the Future Farmers of America.
During his junior year, Hunter was a member of Junior Leaders of Jackson County, selected as a Jacksonville State University Future Leader and earned an Ambassador Leader nomination.
He was vice-president of his sophomore class.
This senior is a member of FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America), FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), Pep Club, Library Local Club, and Yearbook staff. As a member of the Career Tech Student Organization, Hunter was invited to attend nationals in Indiana as a junior and senior.
He has been elected as Most Studious, Best All Around, and Cutest in the school’s Who’s Who Awards.
Hunter has been active in athletics playing three sports. He is a member of the varsity golf team and has played varsity basketball and baseball. He was selected as the Huntsville Hospital/TOC Athlete of the week in October of this year.
This busy teen says that math is his favorite school subject.
“Numbers make sense, and Mr. Swinford is a great teacher,” he adds.
Hunter is CPR and First Aid certified. He worked as a life guard for the Rainsville City Pool for the past three years.
Despite his busy school schedule, Hunter has found time to volunteer in several organizations during high school. This includes earning over 200 hours for the Hope on Heels Cancer Awareness Organization.
He has been the Charity Golf Tournament Chairperson, Relay for Life Team Member, and 21st Century After School Program volunteer. Hunter also participates in the Peer Tutoring Program and Jackson County Foster Children Shoebox Program.
When Hunter has free time, he enjoys hunting and golfing.
Upon his graduation from high school, Hunter plans to attend Northeast Alabama Community College. He will later transfer to a four-year university to earn his bachelor’s degree.
Hunter is the son of Scott and Stacy Wilson. His grandparents are Danny and Carolyn Black and Kenneth and Joyce Wilson.
