Fox Tinker played a role in Pisgah’s Homecoming win on two sides of the football.
Offensively, the sophomore ran for a season-high 110 yards on eight carries, caught a 20-yard pass and had touchdown runs of 1 and 45 yards. Defensively, Tinker recorded his first interception of the season, added a pass break-up and notched three tackles during the Eagles’ 56-14 Class 2A Region 7 win over Whitesburg Christian.
For his performance, has been named the Jackson County Sentinel’s Prep Football Honor Roll Player of the Week.
Other notable performances from Week 4 of the 2021 high school football season were:
Drake McCutchen, Section — The senior ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, had four receptions for 34 yards and was 2-of-2 passing for 32 yards on offense while recording five tackles and a fumble recovery on defense during the Lions’ 41-40 loss to Ider.
Will Dukes, Scottsboro — The senior had eight tackles and an interception during the Wildcats' 24-21 loss to Springville.
Mason Smith, NSM — The senior recorded 11 tackles, including six for a loss, during NSM’s 14-6 loss to Tanner.
Gavin McCrary, Scottsboro — The senior ran for 137 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries during the Wildcats’ loss to Springville.
Dane Wilks, Woodville — The senior recorded 12 tackles during the Panthers’ loss to Sumiton Christian.
Jr. Walker, Section — The junior ran for 71 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries on offense and made eight tackles on defense during the Lions’ loss to Ider.
Nick Jernigan, North Jackson — The sophomore recorded six catches for 59 yards on offense and had two tackles and a fumble recovery on defense during the Chiefs' 33-0 loss to Madison Academy.
Levi Arnold, Pisgah — The junior had two interceptions during the Eagles' win over Whitesburg Christian.
Barclay Butler, Scottsboro — The senior recorded 15 tackles and two quarterback hurries during the Wildcats’ loss to Springville.
Rhyan Barrett, Pisgah — The senior caught two passes for 41 yards and scored a rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion on offense while recording three tackles, including one for a loss, during the Eagles' win over Whitesburg Christian.
Tanner Boatfield, NSM — The senior posted nine tackles, including two for a loss, during the Bison’s loss to Tanner.
Jacob Kirby, Pisgah — The sophomore had a rushing touchdown and a 37-yard reception on offense while posting a team high six tackles, including one for a loss, on defense during the Eagles' win over Whitesburg Christian.
Diego Holt, North Jackson — The sophomore recorded eight tackles, including six solos, a quarterback sack and a forced fumble during the Chiefs’ loss to Madison Academy.
Thomas Rackler, Scottsboro — The sophomore ran for 66 yards on 17 carries and scored a two-point conversion during the Wildcats’ loss to Springville.
Dominik Blair, Section — The senior caught two passes for 14 yards and a touchdown on offense and had an interception on defense during the Lions’ loss to Ider.
Hank Farmer, NSM — The sophomore posted 11 tackles during NSM’s loss to Tanner.
Jacob Cooper, Section — The senior completed 10 of 15 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown and ran for 15 yards on one carry during the Lions’ loss to Ider.
Legion McCrary, Pisgah — The freshman ran for 59 yards and two touchdowns on offense while posting three tackles on defense during the Eagles' win over Whitesburg Christian.
Jorge Luna, NSM — The senior had three tackles and one interception during the Bison’s loss to Tanner.
Macklin Guess, North Jackson — The senior ran for 19 yards on five carries and had eight tackles, including five solos, during the Chiefs’ loss to Madison Academy.
Landon Grider, Scottsboro — The senior ran for 66 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries during the Wildcats’ loss to Springville.
Cameron Summerford, Section — The junior ran for 58 yards and a touchdown on five carries on offense and posted five tackles on defense during the Lions’ loss to Ider.
Blaine McBryar, NSM — The senior had nine tackles and a pass break-up during the Bison’s loss to Tanner.
