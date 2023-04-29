Lane Ingram helped the Northeast Alabama Community College men’s golf program establish a historic milestone for the now six-year-old program.
Ingram shot a three-round 1-over par 217 to post a fourth-place finish in the National Junior College Athletic Association District 1 Southeast District Championship Tournament at Viera East Golf Club in Melbourne, Florida this week. The Valley Head High School alum and NACC freshman shot a 77 in Round 1 and a 74 in Round 2 before shooting a 6-under par 66 in Wednesday’s third and final round. Ingram’s 66 was the tournament best round.
“He had to play through two weather delays, and as he was putting in on the last hole the weather siren went off again,” said NACC golf coach Doug Haynes. “It was pretty tense waiting because there were two other groups that still had to finish and there was only about and hour and a half of daylight left, and if they didn’t, they he wouldn’t have qualified (for nationals) because that day’s round would be thrown out. But they were able to go out and finish.”
Ingram is the first NACC golfer to qualify to the NJCAA National Golf Championship Tournament May 13-19 in Newton, Kansas.
“He’s just put his name out there if he wants to continue on (after playing at NACC). He’s definitely proved he has the talent,” Haynes said. “He’s been Top-15 in every tournament we’ve played. His putter got hot the last day and he made some big putts.”
Haynes said having a golfer qualify for nationals also helps put the NACC golf program in its efforts to build its program.
Another NACC golfer, North Sand Mountain alum Luke Maples, just missed qualifying for nationals after tying for sixth among the golfers not on the roster of a national tournament qualifying team. The sophomore tied for 23rd after shooting a three-round 14-over par 230. He shot a 77 in Round 1, a 79 in Round 2 and a 74 in Round 3.
As a team, NACC posted its best all-time district finish, placing 11th with a school-record district score (three-round 965). Along with Ingram and Maples, Section alum Hunter Wilson, Scottsboro alum Peyton Clark and Danville alums Carter Holiday and Kohl Rondolph played for the Mustangs in the district tournament.
“It was the best tournament score for us by 32 strokes,” Haynes said. “Everybody had a good round that we could use (in the scoring). It was the most consistent we’ve been in a three-day tournament all year. The guys did a great job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.