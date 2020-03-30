Locally owned restaurants across Jackson County are adapting to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic to serve their customers and to help keep their businesses afloat. A majority of the restaurants are offering curbside pickup, and some are offering delivery.
Geno’s Pizza and Grill in Scottsboro is offering curbside pickup for its customers. Workers will be in the restaurant taking call in orders until about 9 p.m. Genos’s is offering appetizers, pizza and wings while they are offering curbside pickup. Call Geno’s Pizza and Grill at 256.574.1533.
Jefferson’s in Scottsboro is not allowing patrons inside the building. They ask that customers call when they arrive, and Jefferson’s will bring out their order. Call Jefferson’s at 256.259.9464.
KC’s BBQ at Jackson County Park will also be open for to-go orders and carry out orders for its customers. Contact KC’s BBQ at 256.999.0425.
According to their Facebook page, Margaritas Mexican Grill is operating under new hours, and they will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Toros Cantina and Grill is offering to go orders, and it is offering delivery through the Go Native app. Contact Toros Cantina and Grill at 256.999.0086
Holy Smokes BBQ is also offering curbside pickup for all orders. They ask that customers call when they arrive, and their food will be brought to them. Call Holy Smokes at 256.609.8738.
McCutchen’s Magnolia House will be closed for the remainder of the Coronavirus pandemic. They will reopen as soon at the threat is gone, and they hope to reopen on April 5.
Buenavista Mexican Restaurant will also be closed until April 6. They ask that customers stay informed by checking their Facebook page for updates.
The Copper Top Restaurant in Stevenson is offering to go orders for its customers as well. They post their daily specials on Facebook, and they are offering the full menu. Call Copper Top at 256.437.6262.
Rodeo Santa Fe Mexican Restaurant in Stevenson is opening Monday, March 30, and it will offer carry out only. Call Rodeo Santa Fe at 256.437.2255.
Shorty’s, located in Hollywood, is offering carry out only to its patrons. To place an order, call Shorty’s at 256.574.3767.
Turner’s Place, located in Bridgeport, is using their pickup window only orders. They also have picnic tables to sit outside and eat your meal. Call Turner’s Place at 256.495.1179.
Joe’s Pizza in Woodville is continuing its regular business hours, but their dining room is closed to the public. Place an order at Joe’s Pizza by calling 256.776.6268.
Cloud’s Pizza and More is also continuing its regular business hours, but it is carryout or curbside pickup only. Call ahead and place an order at Cloud’s by calling 256.597.3100.
J’s Hole in the Wall, located in Bryant, is offering take out only to its customers. Call in an order to J’s Hole in the Wall at 256.597.3663.
