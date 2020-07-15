Samantha Gardner
North Jackson Class of 2020
This week’s outstanding youth is a young lady who was among the top five percent of the Class of 2020 in Jackson County and a varsity cheerleader for her school.
Samantha Gardner is a member of the North Jackson High School Class of 2020.
As an honor student, Samantha was a member of the Beta Club. She was an All A student throughout high school and received the red card each semester.
This top student was a member of Mu Alpha Theta, a math honor society, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Samantha was a member of the SGA (Student Government Association) and served as treasurer of that group.
She was also a member of the First Jackson Bank Junior Board of Directors.
Samantha was a member of the varsity cheerleading squad during high school. She was a state cheerleading champion.
During high school, this young lady earned 35 hours of credit taking dual enrollment classes. She graduates high school with a short term certificate in general education from Northeast Alabama Community College. She also passed an AP computer science exam.
Samantha plans to continue her education at Jacksonville State University. She will pursue a degree in accounting.
Although it has been really hard not being able to enjoy the ‘best year of my life’ with my friends,” said Samantha, “I feel that I am not as heartbroken as people who have already graduated like my parents.”
“I have not been able to experience a senior year like most people have, so I do not fully understand what I am missing. The past few months have been a crazy ride, but I believe it has opened people’s eyes and even brought some families quality time they needed.”
When this busy teen has free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends. Other than that she enjoys lazy days to do absolutely nothing since that rarely ever happens.
Samantha is the daughter of Chad Gardner and Tiffany Blevins. She has six siblings in all from both sides of the family. She attends the New Covenant Christian Center.
