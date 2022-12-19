The Capt. John Snodgrass Bridge, on Alabama Highway 117 near Stevenson, will fully reopen for winter, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).
“Contractor Cekra, Inc. anticipates removing all traffic control by sometime on the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 21,” said ALDOT spokesperson Seth Burkett.
The two-lane bridge has been reduced to one lane since January, when a $6.3 million rehabilitation project began.
The rehabilitation was initially expected to take about two years but is already largely complete after just 11 months, according to Burkett.
“The project included painting and various repairs or replacement of structural steel and concrete to extend the lifespan of the 64-year-old truss bridge,” he added.
Burkett said there will be a brief period in spring 2023, weather permitting, when the bridge will need to be reduced to one lane for the final major work item, placement of an overlay on the bridge deck.
“This is anticipated to take about two weeks, after which the bridge will again be fully reopened,” said Burkett
