Jill Brooks
North Sand Mountain High School Senior
A young lady who is an honor student, athlete, and already knows what her chosen career will be is this week’s outstanding youth.
Jill Brooks is a senior at North Sand Mountain High School.
Jill is a member of the Beta Club, Science Club, and the newly formed Sign Language Club. She is also the president of her senior class.
This athlete is active in two sports. Jill is a member of the golf team and the cheerleading squad.
History is Jill’s favorite school subject.
“I enjoy learning about events,” she adds.
“I joined the Sign Language Club because Layton (Green) goes to church with me,” says Jill. “I wanted to talk to him. Also, I want to minor in deaf studies as I become a speech pathologist.”
This top student would tell an incoming freshman, “Stay on top of your work. Always be kind to people even if you don’t know them. Cherish every moment. It goes by fast.”
Jill loves that North Sand Mountain is a family. “All the teachers make sure everyone knows they are loved.”
When Jill is not busy with her sports and school activities she enjoys reading. She also likes to play golf.
Jill is the daughter of Janet and Patrick Brooks and has one brother, Owen. Her grandparents are Leon and Martha Hill. Sunny and Tucker are the family pets (dogs).
This young lady attends Ebenezer Baptist Church. She is active in the youth group there.
