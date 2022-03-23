Jay Yates
North Jackson High School Junior
This week’s outstanding youth is active in student government and is an honor student. Jay Yates is a junior at North Jackson High School.
Jay is the secretary of the Student Government Association (SGA) which is an organization of North Jackson’s best leaders.
He says, “I am really passionate about North Jackson’s SGA. I am lucky enough to be both an SGA member and an officer who works to help organize events with our sponsors and maintain the image and standards of SGA.”
“I have spent many nights brainstorming on how to improve and change our organization in order to make it both strict and forgiving for its members and the regular students,” Jay adds. “I hope to leave SGA with a strong and stable foundation so that it will remain long after I have graduated and moved on in life. I hope SGA will continue to be a positive influence on the future generations of students.”
Jay is a member of the Beta Club and on the yearbook committee. He is also a part of Junior Youth Leadership.
In addition to keeping up his academics and being active in many school activities, Jay is also an athlete. He is a member of the basketball and track and cross country teams.
History is Jay’s favorite school subject.
“I love to learn about why our world is structured the way it is,” he adds.
This top student has been chosen as Mr. North Jackson High School three times. He was elected as a freshman, a sophomore, and again this year as a junior.
Jay is already making plans for his future after high school. He wants to go to West Point Academy.
When this busy young man has free time, he enjoys playing games and hanging out with his friends. He also likes to watch his favorite shows. Jay has worked during the summer at the Stevenson City Pool.
Jay is the son of Kristi and Greg Yates and has one brother, Evan. His grandparents are Gene and Wanda Yates and Terry and Peggy Wisler.
He has a miniature dachsund named Penny.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.