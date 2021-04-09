The Alabama Department of Transportation is advising motorists that intersection safety modifications at U.S. Highway 72 and Alabama Highway 79 will cause changes to some traffic movements at the intersection next week.
The $424, 984 project with contractor Rogers Group is converting the intersection west of Scottsboro to a restricted crossing U-turn (RCUT) intersection.
The contractor anticipates closing the intersection crossover on Wednesday, April 14, weather permitting.
Through and left turn movements from Highway 79 will no longer be permitted. In lieu of crossing or turning left from Highway 79, motorists will make a right turn onto Highway 72, followed at a safe distance by a U-turn. U-turn lanes have been constructed to accommodate these movements. This change is permanent.
Left turns from Highway 72 to Highway 79 will be temporarily restricted until the work in the median crossover is completed. The work is expected to take about two weeks. During this time, motorists can make U-turns to reach Highway 79.
RCUT intersections significantly reduce exposure to conflicts with other vehicles. Studies have RCUT’s effective in reducing injury and fatal crashes compared to conventional intersections.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed and remain alert to signs to help them navigate the intersection safely.
