The Scottsboro City Council, Mayor Jim McCamy and Main Street Scottsboro have collectively determined to observe Halloween activities in the city of Scottsboro on Saturday, Oct. 30.
This decision will support coordination with other local Halloween festivities and scheduled events and allow for a better Halloween and Fall Festival experience.
The schedule of city-sponsored events on Saturday, Oct. 30 includes:
• Halloween on the Square vendor market: 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
• Scottsboro Parks and Recreation Halloween Festival: 3-5 p.m.
• Halloween on the Square Trunk or Treat: 5-8 p.m.
If you have any questions about these activities, contact Katie Kirkland at 256-912-0520 or by email at kkirkland@cityofscottsboro.org.
