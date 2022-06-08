Every year Hollywood Elementary School draws one student’s name at the last school assembly from the container filled with the names of all students who were caught doing the right thing throughout the year. That lucky student receives a new bicycle donated for this purpose by Walmart.
This year’s winner was fourth grader Tyler Marable, but it turned out he had different plans for that bicycle.
After the assembly as Tyler and his day entered the gymnasium, Tyler said to Principal Michael Wilborn, “I have a bicycle, and I need to give this one to someone that needs one so that person can enjoy their summer as well.”
Tyler and other students get their name in the container throughout the school year by doing such things as good deeds, academic achievement, attendance, and taking responsibility. This is all part of the Do-Right Program to encourage the students to always do their best.
Wilborn reacted to this announcement by Tyler by telling his parents, Heath and Jamie Marable, “You are raising a big-hearted young man!”
Wilborn helped Tyler fulfill his request. The lucky new recipient was Konner Wooten who was excited to get this bicycle. This act of kindness will be remembered for a lifetime.
“Thank you, Tyler, for having a heart for others,” said Wilborn, “and for caring about the feelings of others. Thank you for not allowing the arrogance of doing the right thing make you appear weak but understanding we are put on this Earth to take care of others and not to just think about what others can do for me or how I can be a joy snatcher and have enjoyment at the expense of others.”
“You, young man, will go far in life and you have made this principal very proud of you. You have made a friend for life because you put the feelings of others before yours and did the right thing. That is true friendship.”
Tyler’s mom said, “His dad and I are very proud of him. We were really touched when he said he wanted to give the bicycle away. We love that he wanted to make someone else’s summer special.”
