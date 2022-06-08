The last day of school had an unexpected surprise for Hollywood Elementary School student Konner Wooten. He ended up as the recipient of a new bicycle originally awarded to fourth grade student Tyler Marable. Tyler already had a bicycle, so he told his principal, Michael Wilborn, he wanted to give this one to another student. His wish was to give it away so another child could enjoy their summer. Wilborn helped Tyler find a new recipient and told Tyler he was very proud of him. This caring young man is the son of Heath and Jamie Marable.