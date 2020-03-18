The AHSAA Spring Sports Contingency Committee met Tuesday to discuss possible plans for the future of 2020 spring sports, which are currently on hold until at least April 6 because of the statewide COVID-19 (coronavirus) related schools closures.
The committee discussed three main goals and outlined those in a memo released on Wednesday:
› Provide students the opportunity to return to play as quickly and safely as possible.
› Help the schools return to normalcy by utilizing participation in sports.
› Salvage spring sports championships, if possible, even if it requires revisiting the playoff requirements for some spring sports.
The memo did not outline any specifics on those potential plans.
The memo stated that the AHSAA and its Spring Sports Contingency Committee will reevaluate health conditions and determine the status of spring sports championship play at the end of the state mandated school closure time frame, which currently lasts until April 6.
The closure time is considered a dead period of all AHSAA athletics, and teams are not allowed to participate in contests, practice or hold workouts during the closure.
